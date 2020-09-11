Cardinals club five HRs in rout of Tigers

Left Menu
Yadier Molina, Tyler O'Neill and Lane Thomas also hit two-run homers for the Cardinals (19-17), who won for the fifth time in their last seven games. Winning pitcher Jack Flaherty (3-1) allowed two runs on four hits in five innings.

Rangel Ravelo drove in three runs as the St. Louis Cardinals rolled to a 12-2 victory over the visiting Detroit Tigers in the first half of their doubleheader Thursday. Ravelo hit a two-run homer, lifted a sacrifice fly, drew a walk and scored twice. Yadier Molina, Tyler O'Neill and Lane Thomas also hit two-run homers for the Cardinals (19-17), who won for the fifth time in their last seven games.

Winning pitcher Jack Flaherty (3-1) allowed two runs on four hits in five innings. The Tigers (19-23) lost by double digits for the second straight game; they fell to the Milwaukee Brewers 19-0 on Wednesday.

Losing pitcher Tarik Skubal (1-2) retired just six batters, which wasn't ideal for the Tigers on a doubleheader day. He allowed six runs on three hits and four walks. The Cardinals broke on top 2-0 in the second inning. After Ravelo walked, Molina launched his 158th career homer -- which moved him past Johnny Mize for 10th all-time in Cardinals history.

He also passed Ted Simmons for seventh on the franchise's career RBI list with 930. He did all of this while celebrating Roberto Clemente Day by wearing the No. 21 of his fellow Puerto Rican. The Cardinals broke the game open in the third inning. Kolten Wong walked leading off and scored on Tommy Edman's double into the left field corner.

Paul Goldschmidt walked, then Paul DeJong hit an RBI single up the middle to end Skubal's outing. Joe Jimenez relieved Skubal and allowed Ravelo's deep sacrifice fly. O'Neill pushed the lead to 7-0 with his two-run homer to left. Harrison Bader singled and Thomas followed with his two-run homer to make it 9-0.

The Tigers cut that lead to 9-2 in the fourth inning with Jeimer Candelario's two-run homer. The Cardinals got one run back in the bottom on the inning on Goldschmidt's solo homer. Ravelo's two-run blast in the sixth inning made it 12-2.

