Left Menu
Development News Edition

Giants release former World Series star Sandoval

The 34-year-old Sandoval was batting just .220 with one homer and six RBIs in 33 games this season. The fan favorite was in his second tour of duty (2017-20) with the team.

Reuters | Updated: 11-09-2020 03:49 IST | Created: 11-09-2020 03:49 IST
Giants release former World Series star Sandoval

The San Francisco Giants unconditionally released former World Series hero Pablo Sandoval on Thursday. The 34-year-old Sandoval was batting just .220 with one homer and six RBIs in 33 games this season.

The fan favorite was in his second tour of duty (2017-20) with the team. In his first from 2008-14, he was part of three championship teams and was named MVP of the 2012 World Series when he batted .500 (8-for-16) with three homers during a four-game sweep of the Detroit Tigers. Sandoval placed a post on his Instagram account to thank the organization and the fans. A picture showed him tipping his Giants' helmet while saying "THANK YOU."

Wrote Sandoval: "San Francisco Giants, my teammates, coaches & the best fans in the world. You've been everything I could have dreamed of and more ... it's been an honor and privilege to play for you. My heart will forever be in San Francisco." The two-time All-Star also was a key cog in San Francisco's World Series championship teams of 2010 and 2012.

After his big World Series performance in 2014, Sandoval departed as a free agent and joined the Boston Red Sox on a five-year, $95 million deal prior. But his play didn't match expectations, and the Red Sox designated him for assignment midway through the 2017 season. He returned to the Giants organization a short time later.

Overall, Sandoval has a .279 career average with 149 homers and 628 RBIs in 1,310 games since reaching the majors in 2008. The release of Sandoval comes after the Giants parted ways with outfielder Hunter Pence late last month. Pence, another fan favorite, was on the 2012 and 2014 title teams.

Also Thursday, San Francisco added first baseman Justin Smoak to the active roster, activated left-hander Drew Smyly (left index finger) from the injured list and optioned right-hander Rico Garcia to the alternate training site. The Giants signed the 33-year-old Smoak earlier this week after he was let go by the Milwaukee Brewers. He batted .186 with five homers, 15 RBIs and 40 strikeouts in 33 games for the Brewers.

An All-Star with Toronto in 2017, Smoak is a .229 career hitter with 196 home runs and 570 RBIs in 1,283 games with the Texas Rangers (2010), Seattle Mariners (2010-14), Blue Jays (2015-19) and Brewers. The 31-year-old Smyly has a 3.24 ERA in three appearances (two starts) this season. He last pitched for the Giants on Aug. 1.

The 26-year-old Garcia is 0-1 with a 6.75 ERA in 10 relief appearances. --Field Level Media

TRENDING

Bare-chested women lock themselves to UK parliament in climate protest

Godzilla vs. Kong: Multiple plot angles revealed, Godzilla looks like beast with violent nature

More cats may have COVID-19 than believed: Study

ADB and ENGIE group partner to construct 200 MW solar power plant in India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

India China reach five-point consensus after talks, says Chinese foreign ministry

After a two-hour-long meeting between Indian and Chinese foreign Ministers in Moscow, the two sides have reached a five-point consensus regarding the current situation after a full in-depth discussion, says a statement issued by Chinese For...

Australia's Victoria state reports 43 new COVID-19 cases, nine deaths

Australias Victoria state, which is at the centre of the countrys coronavirus outbreak, on Friday reported 43 new cases and nine deaths from the virus in the last 24 hours. Australias second-most populous state a day earlier reported 51 new...

UP govt transfers 13 IPS officers

Uttar Pradesh Government has transferred and posted 13 Indian Police Service IPS officers. Superintendent of Police SPs of Hamirpur, Kanpur Dehat, Hardoi, Raebareli, Unnao, Siddharthanagar have been transferred.Vinod Kumar Singh, currently ...

Pak must ensure its territory is not used for terror attacks: US and India

The United States and India at the US-India Counter-Terrorism Joint Working Group and Designations Dialogue underlined the urgent need for Pakistan to take immediate, sustained, and irreversible action to ensure that no territory under its ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020