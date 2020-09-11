Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nuggets aim to stay alive in series with Clippers

"This was a great example of a game and the old saying that your defense will save you and your offense at times will let you down," said Clippers coach Doc Rivers, whose club shot 41.8 percent.

Reuters | Updated: 11-09-2020 05:16 IST | Created: 11-09-2020 05:16 IST
Nuggets aim to stay alive in series with Clippers

The Los Angeles Clippers will try to advance to their first Western Conference final Friday when they face the Denver Nuggets in Game 5 of their semifinal series in the NBA bubble near Orlando. The Clippers grabbed a 3-1 edge against the Nuggets on Wednesday in a 96-85 victory. Kawhi Leonard had 30 points, 11 rebounds, nine assists and four steals for the Clippers, who never trailed. Leonard has scored at least 30 points in six playoff games. He is averaging 29.2 points per game in the postseason.

"It's always good if you can make it to the next round, but we've got a lot of work to do still," Leonard told the media after the win. "The Denver team does not quit. They've got a good group over there, a good coach, so we're still fighting." Montrezl Harrell added 15 points and Lou Williams chipped in 12 for Los Angeles. Ivica Zubac had 11 points and nine rebounds. Marcus Morris Sr. also scored 11, while Paul George contributed 10 points but was limited by foul trouble.

The Clippers' defense played a key role in the outcome, limiting the Nuggets to 39.7 percent shooting. "This was a great example of a game and the old saying that your defense will save you and your offense at times will let you down," said Clippers coach Doc Rivers, whose club shot 41.8 percent. "We got great shots tonight. We just couldn't make shots, and I'm sure they're probably feeling the same way. But instead of worrying about the shots we weren't making, we just kept playing defense. That allowed us to win the game."

Nikola Jokic had 26 points, 11 rebounds and six assists, while Jamal Murray finished with 18 points and seven assists for Denver. Murray, who was 6-of-15 shooting from the floor, again was forced to deal with the Clippers sending several defenders at him, including Leonard, George and Patrick Beverley.

"We did so many good things tonight," Denver coach Michael Malone said. "It was just too bad we couldn't find any rhythm offensively. And when we did find rhythm, and when we did find open shots, we just weren't able to knock them down." The third-seeded Nuggets are down 3-1 for the second consecutive series. They rallied by winning three straight against the Utah Jazz in the first round to advance, but the second-seeded Clippers, with Leonard and all their depth, are a bigger challenge.

"This is a different opponent, obviously," Malone said. "Very talented, deep team but I think we do have confidence in being a resilient group and being a team that when everyone has written us off, we have found a way. But all I'm worrying about right now, to be very honest, is how to help my team, on both ends, win Game 5." The Game 4 loss frustrated several Nuggets, Malone said. Michael Porter Jr. was one of them.

"We feel like the last couple of games we're beating ourselves," said Porter, who had 15 points, 13 in the first half, on 5-of-8 shooting and 3 of 4 3-pointers. --Field Level Media

TRENDING

Bare-chested women lock themselves to UK parliament in climate protest

Godzilla vs. Kong: Multiple plot angles revealed, Godzilla looks like beast with violent nature

More cats may have COVID-19 than believed: Study

ADB and ENGIE group partner to construct 200 MW solar power plant in India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Colombia to gradually reopen international flights from Sept. 21

Colombia will gradually reopen international flights from Sept. 21, following a six-month period during which they were suspended to contain the spread of coronavirus, Minister of Transport Angela Maria Orozco said on Thursday. The Health M...

India, China agree on 5-point plan for resolving border standoff in eastern Ladakh

India and China have agreed on a five-point plan for resolving the prolonged border face-off in eastern Ladakh that included abiding by all existing agreements and protocol on management of the frontier, maintaining peace and tranquility an...

Latin America passes 8 million coronavirus cases -Reuters tally

The coronavirus tally passed the 8 million mark on Thursday in Latin America, the region with the most infections in the world, although there were indications the virus was now spreading more slowly in some countries.Over the past week, th...

Dodgers put Buehler (blister) on IL, recall Kelly

The Los Angeles Dodgers put starting pitcher Walker Buehler on the 10-day injured list Thursday with a blister on his right hand for the second time in two weeks. The Dodgers recalled reliever Joe Kelly from the IL. Kelly, who missed 27 gam...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020