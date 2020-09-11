NBA: Refs missed foul late in regulation of Raptors-Celts
The NBA ruled Thursday that the game officials missed a critical call at the end of regulation of the Boston Celtics-Toronto Raptors Game 6 on Wednesday night. In its Last Two Minute Report, the league ruled that an incorrect no call was made when Boston's Kemba Walker drove for the go-ahead score with 4.4 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter with the score tied at 98.
OG Anunoby should have been called for a shooting foul, sending Walker to the line for the potential go-ahead free throws. "Anunoby (TOR) makes contact to Walker's (BOS) arm during his shooting motion that affects his driving shot attempt," the league wrote.
A second incorrect no call also benefited the Raptors. The league ruled Toronto guard Norman Powell should have been whistled for traveling with 1:35 remaining in the first overtime. Instead, Powell was fouled and made two free throws to give Toronto a 106-104 lead. The game went into double overtime where the Raptors won it to force Game 7 of the Eastern Conference semifinals best-of-seven series on Friday night.
--Field Level Media
