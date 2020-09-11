Dodgers put Buehler (blister) on IL, recall Kelly

The Los Angeles Dodgers put starting pitcher Walker Buehler on the 10-day injured list Thursday with a blister on his right hand for the second time in two weeks. The Dodgers recalled reliever Joe Kelly from the IL. Kelly, who missed 27 games with shoulder inflammation, will begin serving his five-game suspension Thursday night, dating back to the July 28 incident with the Houston Astros.

Buehler's IL stint is retroactive to Wednesday. He last pitched Tuesday when he allowed five runs (two earned) in 2 2/3 innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Buehler is just 1-0 with a 3.86 ERA and 36 strikeouts in seven starts. Buehler was placed on the IL on Aug. 27 with the same issue.

Buehler was an All-Star in 2019, finishing with a 14-4 record, a 3.26 ERA and 215 strikeouts in 182 1/3 innings. Kelly was originally suspended eight games for throwing behind Alex Bregman and mocking Carlos Correa in the sixth inning of the Dodgers' 5-2 win over the Astros in the July game.

Kelly, in his second season with the Dodgers, has appeared in seven games, allowing five hits with five walks and five strikeouts prior to his IL stint. --Field Level Media