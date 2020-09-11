Left Menu
Development News Edition

Singer dominant as Royals rout Indians

Kansas City opened the scoring with a two-out rally in the third inning. Merrifield singled off Civale and advanced to second on a walk by Mondesi before coming around to score on Hunter Dozier's base hit to right field.

Reuters | Updated: 11-09-2020 06:47 IST | Created: 11-09-2020 06:47 IST
Singer dominant as Royals rout Indians

Rookie Brady Singer carried a no-hit bid into the eighth inning and Maikel Franco drove in five runs to lift the visiting Kansas City Royals to an 11-1 romp over the Cleveland Indians on Thursday. Making his ninth career start, Singer (2-4) saw his no-hit bid halted after Austin Hedges slapped a single to right field with two outs in the eighth inning. The 24-year-old right-hander quickly settled himself and fanned Delino DeShields for his eighth strikeout over eight scoreless innings.

The strong performance for Singer was in stark contrast to his previous four starts, during which he posted an 0-3 record and allowed 15 runs on 25 hits with four homers. Franco joined Adalberto Mondesi in belting a three-run homer and matched Whit Merrifield with three hits for the Royals (17-28), who have won three in a row following a season-high seven-game losing streak.

Edward Olivares, who was acquired from San Diego in the Trevor Rosenthal deal on Aug. 29, extended his hitting streak to seven games with a one-out single in the fourth inning. The 24-year-old Olivares then gave Kansas City a 4-0 lead in the sixth after depositing a first-pitch slider from Aaron Civale (3-5) over the wall in left-center field for his third homer of the season. Franco capped his scintillating performance in the seventh inning by sending a 3-1 cutter from Dominic Leone over the wall into the bleacher seats in left field. The three-run blast was Franco's seventh homer of the season and first since Aug. 29.

Mike Freeman had an RBI single off Matt Harvey in the ninth inning to avert a second straight shutout for the Indians (26-18). Kansas City opened the scoring with a two-out rally in the third inning.

Merrifield singled off Civale and advanced to second on a walk by Mondesi before coming around to score on Hunter Dozier's base hit to right field. A double steal put Mondesi and Dozier in scoring position and Franco brought them both home after slapping a single to left field. Merrifield had an RBI single in the eighth inning to push the Royals' lead to 8-0. Mondesi extended his hitting streak to seven games by launching his second homer of the season.

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

Bare-chested women lock themselves to UK parliament in climate protest

Godzilla vs. Kong: Multiple plot angles revealed, Godzilla looks like beast with violent nature

ADB and ENGIE group partner to construct 200 MW solar power plant in India

More cats may have COVID-19 than believed: Study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi Metro: Magenta Line, Grey Line resume services after over five-and-a-half months

Delhi Metros Magenta Line and Grey Line resumed operations on Friday after being closed for 173 days due to the COVID-19 pandemic, officials said. Services started at 7 AM as part of the second stage of the graded reopening of Delhi Metro, ...

China, India agree to disengage troops on contested border

China and India said they had agreed to de-escalate renewed tensions on their contested Himalayan border and take steps to restore peace and tranquillity following a high-level diplomatic meeting in Moscow.Chinese State Councillor Wang Yi a...

S.Korea sees uptick in COVID-19 cases as cluster infections continue

South Korea posted a slight uptick in the daily number of its coronavirus cases on Friday even as infections from a church and a political rally that sparked a second wave of outbreaks ease. The Korea Center for Disease Control and Preventi...

Charges, sanctions revive spectre of Russian interference in US election

The Trump administration on Thursday charged a Russian national in a sweeping plot to sow distrust in the American political process and imposed sanctions against a Russia-linked Ukrainian lawmaker accused of interfering in the US president...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020