Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tennis-Osaka trusting in new mindset in hunt for 'shiny little trophy'

"I feel like the older you get, the more mentally strong you are," Osaka told reporters. "I think that's something that you learn from being on the tour for such a long time, playing so many matches.

Reuters | New York | Updated: 11-09-2020 13:02 IST | Created: 11-09-2020 13:02 IST
Tennis-Osaka trusting in new mindset in hunt for 'shiny little trophy'

Naomi Osaka said a new mindset had helped her to an unbeaten record since tennis resumed after the coronavirus shutdown and she is determined to take it with her into her third Grand Slam final on Saturday. The 22-year-old appeared unflustered throughout a high quality U.S. Open semi-final against American Jenny Brady on Thursday and emerged a 7-6(1) 3-6 6-3 winner after a thriller on Arthur Ashe Stadium.

The 2018 U.S. Open and 2019 Australian Open champion now gets to test her mental strength against a revitalised Victoria Azarenka, who stunned Serena Williams in Thursday's other blockbuster semi-final. "I feel like the older you get, the more mentally strong you are," Osaka told reporters.

"I think that's something that you learn from being on the tour for such a long time, playing so many matches. "For me, definitely my goal during these two tournaments was to be more mentally strong and to fight for every point. So that's what I'm going to go into the final with. Nothing is going to change that."

Osaka returned from the shutdown at the Western & Southern Open, winning four matches before withdrawing from the final, against Azarenka, with a hamstring injury. "I tried as hard as I could during the quarantine to get myself ready," she added. "For me, I felt that's the only thing I could possibly do.

"My first match (back), I was super nervous. But I was really happy with the level that I was playing. I just tried to keep building from that. Now I'm here, so..." Osaka is 2-0 in Grand Slam finals but is approaching her third with a philosophical outlook.

"Even if I do happen to, I don't want to say lose but don't achieve my goal in the final, at least I get a shiny little trophy," she laughed. "At least I can leave with something."

TRENDING

Bare-chested women lock themselves to UK parliament in climate protest

Godzilla vs. Kong: Multiple plot angles revealed, Godzilla looks like beast with violent nature

LG launches new Micro LED signage solution for commercial, public spaces

ADB and ENGIE group partner to construct 200 MW solar power plant in India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Accops' plug-n-play solution for secure remote access from personal devices

NEW DELHI, MUMBAI and PUNE, India, Sept. 11, 2020 PRNewswire -- Accops Systems, a trusted developer and provider of end-to-end Digital Workspace solutions, has launched a revolutionary solution to empower BYOD users to securely access corpo...

Syria reports Israeli airstrike near northern city of Aleppo

Israeli warplanes fired missiles on suburbs of the northern city of Aleppo early Friday, Syrian state media said, amid increased airstrikes on Syria in recent weeks. There were no immediate reports of casualties. On August 31, an attack tar...

IATA team completes safety audit of PIA

A team of the International Air Transport Associations IATA has completed an operational safety audit of the Pakistan International Airlines different departments after a plane of the national carrier crashed here on May 22 that killed 97 p...

German farmers urge China to impose limited import curbs after swine fever find

The head of Germanys farming association DBV on Friday called on China to impose only limited import restrictions and not a national import ban on German pork after a case of African swine fever ASF was found in a wild boar in Germany.South...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020