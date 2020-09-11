Left Menu
Development News Edition

A's visit Rangers, fresh off padding AL West lead

Kiner-Falefa hasn't had much success in his career against Oakland's Friday starter, right-hander Mike Fiers (4-2, 4.93), going 2-for-9. Fiers has benefitted from big-time offensive support in 15 career appearances, 14 as a starter, in his career against the Rangers.

Reuters | Updated: 11-09-2020 14:55 IST | Created: 11-09-2020 14:55 IST
A's visit Rangers, fresh off padding AL West lead

The Oakland Athletics look to lower their magic number in the American League West to single digits on Friday night when they open a three-day, four-game series against the host Texas Rangers. The first-place A's (27-15) lengthened their lead over the second-place Houston Astros to 6 1/2 games Thursday when they beat the three-time defending division champ for the fourth time in the five-game series, 3-1.

Oakland's magic number to eliminate Houston from the AL West race is 11. The A's four-day success over the Astros helped keep the Rangers' flickering postseason hopes alive. Texas (15-28) is in last place in the West, but its two wins in three games over the Los Angeles Angels this week narrowed the gap between second place, which is assured a playoff berth this season, and fifth place to six games.

The Rangers have seven games remaining against the Astros. Texas could have moved one game closer Thursday, but lost its series finale to the Angels 6-2.

Rangers manager Chris Woodward warned his players this week that there's more at stake than a longshot playoff bid over the final 17 games of the season. Job evaluations for next season have begun. "Everybody's going to have to earn what they get," he said of the 2021 roster. "And I like that. It's better that way. It's a healthy competition."

Third baseman Isiah Kiner-Falefa has certainly heard the message. He has hit safely in his last 13 games, a 22-for-51 run that has increased his average 60 points from .260 to .320. Kiner-Falefa hasn't had much success in his career against Oakland's Friday starter, right-hander Mike Fiers (4-2, 4.93), going 2-for-9.

Fiers has benefitted from big-time offensive support in 15 career appearances, 14 as a starter, in his career against the Rangers. It has allowed him to compile a 6-3 record despite a 5.36 ERA. The only team Fiers has beaten more often in his career is the Angels, against whom he's gone 7-5.

Aided by nine runs of support, Fiers has already beaten the Rangers twice this season. One of those wins came at the new Globe Life Field, site of Friday's game. It would be fitting if the retractable roof were closed in this series, because A's manager Bob Melvin said playing in his home ballpark's open air resembled being indoors the past two days because of orange-colored skies that resulted from Northern California wildfires.

"I don't have to have any sunglasses," Melvin joked to the media. "It's like we're in a dome. It's been dark out there all day." Matt Olson was the offensive star of Thursday's series-ending win over the Astros, launching a two-run, go-ahead home run in the sixth inning of a 3-1 win.

He will set his sights in Friday's opener on Rangers right-hander Jordan Lyles (1-4, 8.07), against whom he's gone hitless in two lifetime at-bats. Lyles has never lost to the A's in three career starts, going 2-0 with a 1.45 ERA. He faced Oakland twice last season, once for Pittsburgh and once for Milwaukee, allowing one run each time.

Lyles is expected to follow opener Luis Garcia to the mound on Friday. Garcia, also a right-hander, is 0-1 with a 3.68 ERA in nine appearances. His only previous role as an opener came Sept. 1 at Houston, when he pitched a scoreless inning before Lyles came on. --Field Level Media

TRENDING

Bare-chested women lock themselves to UK parliament in climate protest

Godzilla vs. Kong: Multiple plot angles revealed, Godzilla looks like beast with violent nature

LG launches new Micro LED signage solution for commercial, public spaces

ADB and ENGIE group partner to construct 200 MW solar power plant in India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Thailand tightens border surveillance as Myanmar infections rise

Authorities in Thailand tightened security on Friday along its border with Myanmar and carried out COVID-19 tests in nearby towns to try to keep the virus out, as Myanmar tackles a surge in cases amid a second wave of infections. Both count...

Govt lists 23 new bills for Monsoon session

The government has listed 23 new bills, including 11 which seek to replace ordinances, for introduction in Parliaments Monsoon session beginning Monday. One of the ordinances the government plans to pass as a bill during the 18-day-long ses...

IndoSpace Named 'Best Developer of Industrial/Warehouse Real Estate in India' by Euromoney for Sixth Year in a Row

Also Wins the Award for Best Innovative Green Real Estate Developer In India - Ranks Amongst the Top Three Overall Developers in India for Second Year in a Row MUMBAI, India, Sept. 11, 2020 PRNewswire -- The prestigious Euromoney magazin...

'Game of Thrones' star Diana Rigg passes away

Veteran actor Diana Rigg, who has starred in The Avengers, Game of Thrones and more, died on Thursday at her home in England. She was 82, reported Variety. The Tony and Emmys winner was a prominent figure in Britains entertainment industry,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020