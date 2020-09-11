Left Menu
Deepak Chahar gets BCCI clearance to start training

Chennai Super Kings pacer Deepak Chahar will start training from Friday, having got the necessary BCCI clearance following his recovery from COVID-19. CSK were the last team to start training after 13 members of their contingent tested positive.

Chennai Super Kings pacer Deepak Chahar will start training from Friday, having got the necessary BCCI clearance following his recovery from COVID-19. Chahar, who entered the team's bio-bubble on Wednesday after returning two negative tests, had to undergo a cardio vascular test as per BCCI protocol before he could hit the nets.

"He will start training from today. He has got necessary clearance from BCCI. The team is training hard and in good shape. We are looking forward to our first game," CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan told PTI. Last year's runners-up CSK face defending champions Mumbai Indians in the tournament-opener on September 19. Another player, a batsman, who was tested positive shortly after team's arrival in Dubai, will be tested on Saturday. CSK were the last team to start training after 13 members of their contingent tested positive. Another setback was Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh pulling out of the tournament due to personal reasons. "We will miss our senior players but at the same time, it is an opportunity for others to stand up and prove themselves. We are confident of doing the job well with what we have," he added.

