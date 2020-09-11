Left Menu
Development News Edition

IPL 13: Would prefer Rayudu to take Raina's spot in CSK, says Styris

Suresh Raina's decision to leave UAE and return home due to family reasons has left a huge void in the Chennai Super Kings middle-order. And former New Zealand all-rounder Scott Styris believes that Ambati Rayudu could be the perfect answer to skipper MS Dhoni's worries.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-09-2020 22:05 IST | Created: 11-09-2020 22:05 IST
IPL 13: Would prefer Rayudu to take Raina's spot in CSK, says Styris
Ambati Rayudu (SPORTZPICS photo). Image Credit: ANI

Suresh Raina's decision to leave UAE and return home due to family reasons has left a huge void in the Chennai Super Kings middle-order. And former New Zealand all-rounder Scott Styris believes that Ambati Rayudu could be the perfect answer to skipper MS Dhoni's worries. Speaking on Star Sports show Cricket Connected, Styris said: "Yeah, tough one, isn't it. A player of that class, a player who has been so good for so long, to suddenly find those runs, even in the field and the odd over as well with the ball, is going to be a big task.

"I know that the CSK squad is deep, they've got a lot of options at the top, but I also believe that as much as the pressure is now on to find that No. 3, it's just probably the most challenging time that I can look for anyway for CSK. And in particular, the leadership of this group -- I think with Dhoni and Stephen Fleming -- it's up to them now to bring the group together, now that they have lost Raina and Harbhajan. "Couple of options they could go with, the two overseas players at the top and bring in the youngster Gaekwad (Ruturaj) as well or they may decide to have a pinch-hitter. May be even someone like Ravindra Jadeja too, who we have seen in Indian colours, has been so good, so they need to find that No. 3. Personally, I'd put Rayudu in there to take that spot."

CSK was the last team to begin training as the side finally returned to the field last week after their third round of coronavirus tests. The team had a dodgy start to their campaign in the UAE as some members of the camp tested positive for COVID-19 and the entire contingent had to quarantine themselves for longer than expected. The 13th edition of the league will be played from September 19 to November 10, across three venues in the UAE -- Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and Dubai. (ANI)

TRENDING

Bare-chested women lock themselves to UK parliament in climate protest

Godzilla vs. Kong: Multiple plot angles revealed, Godzilla looks like beast with violent nature

CBI arrests Assistant Director of BCAS for accepting bribe

LG launches new Micro LED signage solution for commercial, public spaces

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Nord Stream 2 should not be used to punish Russia, says German state leader

The Nord Stream 2 pipeline from Russia to Germany should not be used to punish Moscow over the poisoning of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, the leader of the German state where the pipeline is due to come ashore said on Friday. The Kremlin h...

9/11 attack served as reminder of Americans ability to unite in times of tragedy: Harris

The 911 terrorist attacks that took the lives of nearly 3,000 innocent Americans serves as a reminder of countrys ability to unite in times of tragedy and crisis, Indian-American Senator and Democratic Partys vice presidential nominee Kamal...

Jewellery shop looted in broad daylight in Aligarh

A Jewellery shop was looted in broad daylight by three robbers, police said on Friday. The incident of the robbery was captured on CCTV.Speaking to media, Senior Superintendent of Police SSP, Aligarh Muniraj G said, Three persons came on a ...

US will decide its Afghanistan policy based on peace talks results: State dept

Washington US, September 11 ANISputnik The United States will decide on its policy and relations with Afghanistan based on the agreements reached during the upcoming peace negotiations between the Afghan government and the Taliban movement,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020