Chris Gayle, Munaf Patel, Shakib Al Hasan among international players in LPL auction

Chris Gayle, Munaf Patel, Daren Sammy, Shahid Afridi and Shakib Al Hasan are among the 150 international players to go under the hammer for the Lanka Premier League auction, which will be held on October 1.

ANI | Colombo | Updated: 11-09-2020 22:06 IST | Created: 11-09-2020 22:06 IST
West Indies batsman Chris Gayle. Image Credit: ANI

Chris Gayle, Munaf Patel, Daren Sammy, Shahid Afridi and Shakib Al Hasan are among the 150 international players to go under the hammer for the Lanka Premier League auction, which will be held on October 1. "Each franchise can buy up to six international players. A total of 30 international cricketers and 65 local cricketers are expected to make up the five teams," Sri Lanka Cricket said in a statement.

The board had signed up with the Innovative Production Group (IPG) to manage and conduct the tournament. The inaugural edition of the LPL will take place from November 14 to December 6. The tournament was slated to be held in August but had to postpone due to the circumstances surrounded by COVID-19 pandemic.

The 23-match League will be played at three international venues: Rangiri Dambulla International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele International Cricket Stadium and Suriyawewa Mahinda Rajapakse International Cricket Stadium. The LPL launch will be held in Hambantota. The five teams named after the cities of Colombo, Kandy, Galle, Dambulla and Jaffna will participate in the League. SLC said IPG was offered rights for licensing of franchises, broadcasting, production, and ground rights of the event. (ANI)

