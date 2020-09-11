Jets WR Mims (hamstring) could miss multiple games

Left Menu
New York Jets rookie receiver Denzel Mims will surely miss Sunday's opener against the Buffalo Bills after injuring his "good" hamstring in practice. He would have to miss at least three games if he goes on IR. Shortly before the injury, Gase liked what he was seeing from Mims on the practice field.

New York Jets rookie receiver Denzel Mims will surely miss Sunday's opener against the Buffalo Bills after injuring his "good" hamstring in practice. Mims missed most of training camp due to a hamstring injury and practiced in full on Wednesday for the first time since being injured. But during Thursday's practice, he pulled the other hamstring.

"It's not looking good," Jets coach Adam Gase told reporters Friday of Mims' availability. Gase said Mims will likely miss multiple games and could be placed on injured reserve. He would have to miss at least three games if he goes on IR.

Shortly before the injury, Gase liked what he was seeing from Mims on the practice field. "The way he was running, the way he was executing some of the cuts we were doing, I was getting fired up," Gase said.

Mims was a second-round pick (59th overall) this season after starring at Baylor. He twice topped 1,000 receiving yards for the Bears and had 186 career receptions, including 28 touchdowns, for 2,925 yards from 2016-19. Also, linebacker Avery Williamson (hamstring) missed practice for the second straight game and will likely sit out against Buffalo. Safety Marcus Maye (calf/ankle) and rookie running back La'Mical Perine (ankle) also didn't practice on Friday.

--Field Level Media

