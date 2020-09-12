Cardinals add WR Johnson to COVID list

The Arizona Cardinals have placed second-year wide receiver KeeSean Johnson on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, the team announced on its website Friday. The list, new for the NFL in 2020, is for players who have either tested positive for the coronavirus or who are being quarantined after being in close contact with someone who has the virus. Teams are prohibited from stating the specific reason a player is added to the list.

Johnson, and others on the list, can have the designation removed when they are deemed "medically safe," according to the NFL's coronavirus guidelines. There is no set time a player on the COVID list must remain out. Johnson had 21 catches for 187 yards and a touchdown in 2019 as a rookie. He was inactive over the final five games of the season and was slotting this season as a backup in the Cardinals' receiver group to newly acquired DeAndre Hopkins.

Johnson becomes the fifth active player on an NFL roster to be added to the COVID list. New Orleans Saints running back Dwayne Washington, Tennessee Titans offensive tackle Isaiah Wilson, Carolina Panthers guard Chris Reed and Jacksonville Jaguars running back Ryquell Armstead have been added to the list. In addition, Panthers defensive back Natrell Jamerson -- a member of the Panthers' practice squad -- was placed on the list Wednesday. --Field Level Media