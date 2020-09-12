Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cardinals add WR Johnson to COVID list

The Arizona Cardinals have placed second-year wide receiver KeeSean Johnson on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, the team announced on its website Friday. He was inactive over the final five games of the season and was slotting this season as a backup in the Cardinals' receiver group to newly acquired DeAndre Hopkins. Johnson becomes the fifth active player on an NFL roster to be added to the COVID list.

Reuters | Updated: 12-09-2020 03:44 IST | Created: 12-09-2020 03:44 IST
Cardinals add WR Johnson to COVID list

The Arizona Cardinals have placed second-year wide receiver KeeSean Johnson on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, the team announced on its website Friday. The list, new for the NFL in 2020, is for players who have either tested positive for the coronavirus or who are being quarantined after being in close contact with someone who has the virus. Teams are prohibited from stating the specific reason a player is added to the list.

Johnson, and others on the list, can have the designation removed when they are deemed "medically safe," according to the NFL's coronavirus guidelines. There is no set time a player on the COVID list must remain out. Johnson had 21 catches for 187 yards and a touchdown in 2019 as a rookie. He was inactive over the final five games of the season and was slotting this season as a backup in the Cardinals' receiver group to newly acquired DeAndre Hopkins.

Johnson becomes the fifth active player on an NFL roster to be added to the COVID list. New Orleans Saints running back Dwayne Washington, Tennessee Titans offensive tackle Isaiah Wilson, Carolina Panthers guard Chris Reed and Jacksonville Jaguars running back Ryquell Armstead have been added to the list. In addition, Panthers defensive back Natrell Jamerson -- a member of the Panthers' practice squad -- was placed on the list Wednesday. --Field Level Media

TRENDING

CBI arrests Assistant Director of BCAS for accepting bribe

JK Tyre ties up with Amazon India for doorstep deliveries

World Bank approves $130m to improve Uganda roads in refugee hosting districts

Nigeria Government is against reopening of schools, says Education Minister Nwajiuba

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Venezuela's Maduro says 'U.S. spy' captured in Falcon

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said on Friday that a U.S. spy was captured near an oil refining complex in the northwest of the country, which is going through a severe fuel shortage crisis. Yesterday we captured a U.S. spy in Falcon s...

K-pop group BTS revels in a milestone but misses celebrating with fans

For K-pop superstars BTS, 2020 is turning out to be a good year, with the group becoming the first Korean act to debut at No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 singles chart -- if only they could celebrate with their fans.The groups first Eng...

Key aide to prosecutor reviewing origins of Trump-Russia probe resigns

A senior aide to the Connecticut federal prosecutor in charge of investigating the origins of the FBIs probe into contacts between Donald Trumps 2016 campaign and Russia has resigned from the Justice Department, a spokesman for the prosecut...

Broncos LB Miller undergoes ankle surgery

Denver Broncos star linebacker Von Miller underwent ankle surgery on Friday, coach Vic Fangio told reporters. There was no immediate timetable given for a recovery period but it is possible Miller will miss most if not all of the 2020 seaso...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020