Colorado F MacKinnon named Lady Byng winner

The award is given annually to the player "adjudged to have exhibited the best type of sportsmanship and gentlemanly conduct combined with a high standard of playing ability." MacKinnon, 25, is the third player in Colorado history to receive the Byng Trophy, joining Joe Sakic (2001) and Ryan O'Reilly (2014).

Colorado Avalanche forward Nathan MacKinnon has won the 2019-20 Lady Byng Memorial Trophy, the NHL announced Friday night. The award is given annually to the player "adjudged to have exhibited the best type of sportsmanship and gentlemanly conduct combined with a high standard of playing ability."

MacKinnon, 25, is the third player in Colorado history to receive the Byng Trophy, joining Joe Sakic (2001) and Ryan O'Reilly (2014). MacKinnon received 64 first-place votes and 984 total points in balloting done by the Professional Hockey Writers' Association at the end of the regular season. MacKinnon finished ahead of Toronto center Auston Matthews (616 points, 21 first-place votes) and O'Reilly (561, 10), who is now a center with the St. Louis Blues.

MacKinnon led the Avalanche with 93 points, including 35 goals, over 69 games and finished fifth in the NHL in scoring. With just 12 penalty minutes, MacKinnon became the first player in Colorado history to produce 90 or more points with 12 or fewer penalty minutes. MacKinnon's season -- 90-plus points with 12 or fewer penalty minutes -- elevated him to rarified air. He's just the third player in NHL history with such a ratio. MacKinnon joins Aleksander Barkov (2018-19), and Martin St. Louis (2010-11 and 2009-10) in the exclusive club.

The Byng Trophy is the second postseason award of MacKinnon's career. He was a Calder Memorial Trophy winner for 2013-14, given to the NHL's top rookie, and became the youngest player -- at 18 years, 224 days -- to win the honor. MacKinnon, the first overall selection in the 2013 NHL Draft, has 495 career points in 525 regular-season games. In the 2020 Stanley Cup playoffs, MacKinnon finished with 25 points -- with nine goals -- in 15 games. It was the highest point total in a single postseason for an Avalanche player since Peter Forsberg (27) in 2002.

