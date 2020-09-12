Left Menu
Jimenez blast lifts White Sox past Tigers

Mize used just 57 pitches to complete five innings and allowed only one baserunner during that span, issuing a walk to Edwin Encarnacion leading off the second. Detroit scored three runs in the sixth inning against White Sox right-hander Lucas Giolito to snap a scoreless tie.

Eloy Jimenez launched a go-ahead, three-run home run in the sixth inning among his two hits and three relievers combined for 3 1/3 innings of one-hit relief to boost the host Chicago White Sox to a 4-3 victory against the Detroit Tigers on Friday night. Alex Colome worked around an infield error leading off the ninth to earn his 10th save as Chicago (28-16) won for the sixth time in seven games to remain atop the American League Central.

Detroit (20-24) lost for the eighth time in 11 games despite out-hitting Chicago 5-3 and getting the strongest outing from rookie right-hander Casey Mize to date. Mize used just 57 pitches to complete five innings and allowed only one baserunner during that span, issuing a walk to Edwin Encarnacion leading off the second.

Detroit scored three runs in the sixth inning against White Sox right-hander Lucas Giolito to snap a scoreless tie. Jorge Bonifacio opened the scoring with an RBI sacrifice fly. Miguel Cabrera recorded his first stolen base since 2015 later in the inning, and moving into scoring position proved crucial when rookie Daz Cameron punched a two-run single to right field with two outs and two strikes to give the Tigers a 3-0 lead.

Cameron's first major league hit chased Giolito, who allowed three runs and four hits in 5 2/3 innings while walking four and striking out seven. Detroit's rally, which lasted about 30 minutes, may have compromised Mize's rhythm. He walked Nomar Mazara to start the sixth and lost his no-hit bid when Yolmer Sanchez doubled one batter later. Manager Ron Gardenhire removed Mize from the game one batter after that, as Nick Madrigal's RBI groundout brought Chicago to within 3-1.

Mize was out of the equation for a decision altogether when Jimenez connected against reliever Jose Cisnero for his 12th home run of the season to put the White Sox ahead by the final margin. Mize scattered two runs on one hit in 5 1/3 innings with two walks and five strikeouts. Cisnero (2-3) took the loss after allowing two runs on one hit with one strikeout in 1 1/3 innings.

Chicago's Jose Abreu was 0-for-4 with a strikeout and his hitting streak ended at a career-best 22 games. Evan Marshall (2-1) was the winner, giving up one hit and getting a strikeout in 1 1/3 innings of scoreless relief.

