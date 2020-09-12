Left Menu
American pacer Ali Khan set to join KKR as Gurney's replacement

Kolkata Knight Riders will sign USA's 29-year-old fast bowler Ali Khan as a replacement for Harry Gurney, pending IPL approval.

ANI | London | Updated: 12-09-2020 13:48 IST | Created: 12-09-2020 13:48 IST
KKR logo. Image Credit: ANI

Kolkata Knight Riders will sign USA's 29-year-old fast bowler Ali Khan as a replacement for Harry Gurney, pending approval from IPL. Gurney has pulled out of both the Vitality Blast and IPL 2020 due to a shoulder injury. According to a report in ESPNcricinfo, Ali's signing -- once approved -- will make him the first American player to feature in the IPL.

Ali was part of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2020 winners Trinbago Knight Rider squad. It was the fourth CPL title win for the Knights. The right-handed bowler picked eight wickets in eight matches at an economy rate of 7.43. Meanwhile, KKR CEO Venky Mysore has said that players from England and Australia coming for the Indian Premier League will be available for selection for KKR's first game.

An IPL official, while speaking to ANI, had said that the fact that Restrata was handling the bio-bubbles in both the UK and UAE could work in favour of the English and Australian players and help them get onto the ground without having to go for the six-day quarantine. "Restrata is the common factor in both the UK and UAE when it comes to creating the bio-secure environment and they would be very much aware what needs to be done to ensure that the bubble doesn't break when it comes to the players travelling from England to Dubai to be a part of the IPL.

"So, Restrata handling the bubbles in both places can actually work in favour of the players and save them from undergoing six days of quarantine if they have the Covid negative report with them," the official explained. The IPL 2020 will be played in the UAE from September 19-November 10 and the tournament will run for 53 days. (ANI)

