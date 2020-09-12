Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indians' Plesac takes hot streak into start at Minnesota

"That's a pretty good guy to have in your book because it doesn't get any better than Bieber," Minnesota manager Rocco Baldelli said of the home runs by Buxton and Jeffers off the Cleveland ace. Bieber allowed three runs on five hits and two walks while striking out eight over seven innings.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 12-09-2020 14:29 IST | Created: 12-09-2020 14:16 IST
Indians' Plesac takes hot streak into start at Minnesota
File photo Image Credit: Wikipedia

The Cleveland Indians will turn to right-hander Zach Plesac to try and snap their four-game losing streak when they face the Minnesota Twins on Saturday night in Minneapolis. Plesac (3-1) has won his last three starts, and his 1.32 ERA and 0.74 WHIP are even better than teammate and Cy Young Award front-runner Shane Bieber (7-1, 1.53 ERA, 0.87 WHIP). Bieber took his first loss of the season Friday night in a series-opening, 3-1 setback to the Twins.

Plesac allowed one run, a solo homer by Adalberto Mondesi, on seven hits over seven innings in his last start, a 5-2 victory over the Kansas City Royals on Monday. He struck out four without issuing a walk. That game was the most recent victory for Cleveland (26-19). "Super impressive," acting Indians manager Sandy Alomar Jr. said of Plesac's performance. "He throws a lot of strikes. His tempo is always good, and he managed to come back in counts. When you don't walk people and you have a good separation of your pitches, that's a good recipe right there. And he's looking good."

It was Plesac's second start since a three-week break and stint at the team's alternate training site after breaking the team's COVID-19 protocols during a road trip to Chicago. "I think he's the same guy, the same kid with more discipline," Alomar said. "He's the same pitcher. He's always been a motivated kid. He goes to the mound to win and to compete. ... He seemed to me like the same pitcher."

Plesac has walked just two batters in 34 innings while striking out 34 this year. He will be starting against the Twins for the first time in his career. Left-hander Rich Hill, who is 0-1 with a 5.27 ERA in nine career appearances and two starts against the Indians, will start Saturday for the Twins, who are on a hot streak.

Minnesota (28-18) has won eight of its last 10 games and is one game behind the first-place Chicago White Sox in the American League Central. Hill (1-1, 3.86 ERA) pitched well while receiving a no-decision in a Aug. 25 matchup with Bieber at Cleveland, allowing one run on four hits and two walks over five innings. He fanned five in a game that Minnesota lost 4-2.

The Twins won the opener of the three-game series on a soggy Friday night at Target Field behind seven shutout innings from Kenta Maeda and home runs by Byron Buxton and Ryan Jeffers. "That's a pretty good guy to have in your book because it doesn't get any better than Bieber," Minnesota manager Rocco Baldelli said of the home runs by Buxton and Jeffers off the Cleveland ace.

Bieber allowed three runs on five hits and two walks while striking out eight over seven innings. His strikeout of Jeffers in the fifth inning was his 100th of the season in just 62 1/3 innings, breaking the major league record for fewest innings needed by a starting pitcher to record 100 strikeouts in a season. The old mark was 63 innings set by Max Scherzer in 2018. "I felt good all night," Bieber said. "It came down to me making two mistakes."

A win Saturday night would not only give the Twins the series win but would also give Minnesota a 6-3 advantage in the regular-season series with Cleveland and the potential head-to-head tiebreaker come playoff time. --Field Level Media

TRENDING

CBI arrests Assistant Director of BCAS for accepting bribe

JK Tyre ties up with Amazon India for doorstep deliveries

World Bank approves $130m to improve Uganda roads in refugee hosting districts

Nigeria Government is against reopening of schools, says Education Minister Nwajiuba

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

NBA proceeding with tentative November 18 draft plan

The NBA is proceeding with tentative plans for a November 18 draft, though has cautioned teams that the date could move yet again, a person with knowledge of the matter told The Associated Press. The league told teams earlier in the week th...

Will suspend flight for 2 weeks if anyone is found taking photographs inside plane: DGCA

Aviation regulator DGCA on Saturday said a scheduled flight will be suspended for a period of two weeks if anyone is found taking photographs inside the plane. This announcement comes a day after the Directorate General of Civil Aviation ...

5,488 COVID-19 cases registered in Russia in last 24 hours

A total of 5,488 COVID-19 cases were registered in Russia in the past 24 hours, bringing the cumulative total to 1,057,362, Sputnik reported citing the countrys coronavirus response center. Over the past 24 hours, Russia has confirmed 5,488...

3 arrested for 'glorifying terrorism' in J-K's Pampore

Pampore Police with the assistance of 50 RR on Saturday arrested three persons for glorifying terrorism by displaying banners of terrorists in Pampore, Jammu and Kashmir Police said. Pampore Police with the assistance of 50 RR today arreste...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020