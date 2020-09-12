Left Menu
Development News Edition

Reds look to clinch series win at St. Louis

Cincinnati moved within 2 1/2 games of second-place St. Louis in the division. Red manager David Bell opted to schedule rookie Tejay Antone (0-1, 2.49 ERA) for the start Saturday, skipping over Anthony DeSclafani, who has failed to last more than 4 1/3 innings in his past four starts.

Reuters | Updated: 12-09-2020 14:48 IST | Created: 12-09-2020 14:34 IST
Reds look to clinch series win at St. Louis
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@Reds)

The visiting Cincinnati Reds will try to continue their climb toward the National League playoff bracket when they face the St. Louis Cardinals again on Saturday. The Reds (20-25) scored a 3-1 victory over the Cardinals (19-19) on Friday night in the opener of the three-game series at Busch Stadium. Cincinnati moved within 2 1/2 games of second-place St. Louis in the division.

Reds manager David Bell opted to schedule rookie Tejay Antone (0-1, 2.49 ERA) for the start Saturday, skipping over Anthony DeSclafani, who has failed to last more than 4 1/3 innings in his past four starts. DeSclafani (1-2, 7.20 ERA) is 0-1 with a 10.13 ERA in two starts against the Cardinals this season. Antone came out of the bullpen to throw 2 1/3 scoreless innings against the Cardinals during Cincinnati's 3-0 loss on Aug. 22. His past two appearances have come as a starter, and he has been focused on making his fastball more effective.

"It's just not getting the true ride that I'm looking for, and the true ride is what misses barrels," Antone said. "With the spin that I can induce -- it's a very high amount, like 2,600 (revolutions per minute) -- I should be getting way more lift on my fastball than I am. It's all because of the way it's spinning, the angle it's spinning at." The Cardinals will start Dakota Hudson (2-2, 3.19 ERA). He won his latest start while allowing three runs on five hits in five innings on Sunday, beating the host Chicago Cubs 7-3.

"Just trying to get my corners, try to keep the ball down," Hudson said after that game. "Just get ahead. Honestly, all the way through the game they ground me out a little bit and took some innings from me, I feel like. But just try to get the ball down, keep it on the ground and be able to keep them off-balance as much as I could." Hudson is 1-0 with a 0.77 ERA in two starts against the Reds this season. He struck out 13 batters in those games while walking only two.

He is 4-0 with a 2.82 ERA in seven career appearances (six starts) against the Reds. But Eugenio Suarez (7-for-16, double, two homers, six RBIs), Mike Moustakas (3-for-11, two homers, four RBIs), and Jesse Winker (5-for-13, double) have had success against him. Moustakas was out of the starting lineup Friday due to a bruised foot he suffered while being hit by a pitch Thursday in Cincinnati's 8-5 loss to the Cubs. Winker was also sidelined Friday with a sore back that forced him out of the Thursday game. Both could play in this series, if not Saturday.

"I don't think it's anything to worry about or lose sleep over," Winker said Friday. "Obviously, it's a little uncomfortable right now, but it's feeling better than it was (Thursday). I'm happy with that. We're just going to keep progressing and hopefully be back out there as soon as possible." Reds right-handed reliever Tyler Thornburg was placed on the 10-day injured list Friday due to a right elbow strain. Right-hander Jose De Leon returned to the active roster to replace him.

The Cardinals placed closer Giovanny Gallegos on the IL because of a groin muscle strain. Right-hander Nabil Crismatt replaced him on the roster. --Field Level Media

TRENDING

CBI arrests Assistant Director of BCAS for accepting bribe

JK Tyre ties up with Amazon India for doorstep deliveries

World Bank approves $130m to improve Uganda roads in refugee hosting districts

Nigeria Government is against reopening of schools, says Education Minister Nwajiuba

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

NBA proceeding with tentative November 18 draft plan

The NBA is proceeding with tentative plans for a November 18 draft, though has cautioned teams that the date could move yet again, a person with knowledge of the matter told The Associated Press. The league told teams earlier in the week th...

Will suspend flight for 2 weeks if anyone is found taking photographs inside plane: DGCA

Aviation regulator DGCA on Saturday said a scheduled flight will be suspended for a period of two weeks if anyone is found taking photographs inside the plane. This announcement comes a day after the Directorate General of Civil Aviation ...

5,488 COVID-19 cases registered in Russia in last 24 hours

A total of 5,488 COVID-19 cases were registered in Russia in the past 24 hours, bringing the cumulative total to 1,057,362, Sputnik reported citing the countrys coronavirus response center. Over the past 24 hours, Russia has confirmed 5,488...

3 arrested for 'glorifying terrorism' in J-K's Pampore

Pampore Police with the assistance of 50 RR on Saturday arrested three persons for glorifying terrorism by displaying banners of terrorists in Pampore, Jammu and Kashmir Police said. Pampore Police with the assistance of 50 RR today arreste...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020