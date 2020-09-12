Left Menu
Neymar inks deal with PUMA, keen to create history

Global sports company PUMA on Saturday announced that the company has managed to ink a long-term deal with Brazilian striker Neymar Jr.

ANI | Berlin | Updated: 12-09-2020 15:33 IST | Created: 12-09-2020 15:33 IST
Brazilian striker Neymar Jr (Photo/ PUMA Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Global sports company PUMA on Saturday announced that the company has managed to ink a long-term deal with Brazilian striker Neymar Jr. As a result, Neymar will now be seen sporting PUMA's legendary PUMA KING football boot. He will be a brand ambassador off-pitch for the company as well, wearing PUMA's most important lifestyle, training, and sport-inspired footwear and apparel products.

With this, Neymar's 15-year-long association with Nike has also come to an end. The company had signed on with the Brazilian striker when he was just 13-years-old. "I grew up watching videos of great football legends such as Pele, Cruyff, Matthaus, Eusebio, and Maradona. These were the KINGs of the pitch, the KINGs of my sport. I wish to bring back the legacy that those athletes created on the pitch. They each played in PUMA, and each of them created their magic in The KING," Neymar said in an official release.

"Every time I lace my boots, my KING boots, I will do anything to achieve all of my dreams to honor my name and that of all those great ones who wore the KING before me. This will be my PUMA history. The KING is back," he added. Neymar has won several trophies in Brazil, Spain, and France, as well as the Champions League and the Copa Libertadores. He also won the Olympic gold with the Brazilian national team in 2016.

He has scored 61 goals in 101 matches for Brazil, making him the third-highest goalscorer for his national team. He currently plays for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and has won three French league titles, two Coupe de France, and two Coupe de la Ligue.

He played an important role in leading the club to its first-ever Champions League Final in 2020. However, the side had come up short against Bayern Munich in the finals. "Neymar Jr. joining our PUMA Family is fantastic. He is one of the best players in the world and extremely influential for global football and youth culture. We are very excited and look forward to working with him both on and off the pitch," Bjorn Gulden, CEO of PUMA said. (ANI)

