IPL 13: Lucky to have acclimatised to bio-bubble protocols in Mumbai, says Jayant

Mumbai Indians' spinner Jayant Yadav has admitted that living in a bio-secure bubble is indeed hectic, and implementation of these protocols is very necessary if Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 has to go ahead smoothly. The IPL 2020 will be played from September 19 till November 10 in the UAE across three venues -- Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah.

"It was a new feeling to have, with time I think that feeling persisted and you just got used to it. As sportspeople, you are used to having a rush of training or going to the field. So I think more than the skill part, I miss the camaraderie of coming to the dressing room or the team bus or talking to someone about cricket," Jayant Yadav said in a video posted by the official Twitter handle of Mumbai Indians. "Personally I think we were very lucky that we had a camp in Mumbai and we were acclimatised to the new conditions. The protocols that are there for everyone's safety are pretty hectic. Every morning, you have to wake up and fill a checker of your temperature and everything. If you have come to a team room, you have to maintain social distance, wear a mask, have your fob by your side so if something unforeseen happens people can track it," he added.

Stressing on the need to follow all the protocols, Jayant said: "Now we can be relaxed because of the inculcation of these protocols initially and I think our management did a great job. We are very happy that cricket is finally happening, we are happy that IPL is happening. So it is our responsibility and prerogative as players to adhere to all the things that our management or IPL demands from us so that we can have a good and safe IPL." Defending champions Mumbai Indians have taken their COVID-19 precautionary protocols to the next level with the introduction of a special 'smart ring'. The ring is a personal health tracking device to be worn by every member of the team present in Abu Dhabi for the 13th edition of the IPL.

The Mumbai Indians management has further strengthened its safety net with the introduction of the ring. It is done with an attempt to mitigate the silent spread of the virus by flagging potential onset symptoms. They also unveiled a massive 15,000 sq ft Team Room -- a recreational center with players, families, staff seen enjoying multiple game zones, live band. In addition, the team has also created its own 10,000 sq ft gymnasium -- away from the hotel gym for 24x7 exclusive use of the MI family.

Mumbai Indians will lock horns with Chennai Super Kings in the tournament opener on September 19 in Abu Dhabi. (ANI)