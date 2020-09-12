Left Menu
Development News Edition

Feel confident about being consistent at number five, says Mitchell Marsh

Ahead of the upcoming second ODI of the three-match series against England, Australia's all-rounder Mitchell Marsh on Saturday said that he feels confident about doing a consistent job for the side at the number five batting position.

ANI | Manchester | Updated: 12-09-2020 19:26 IST | Created: 12-09-2020 19:26 IST
Feel confident about being consistent at number five, says Mitchell Marsh
Australia all-rounder Mitchell Marsh . Image Credit: ANI

Ahead of the upcoming second ODI of the three-match series against England, Australia's all-rounder Mitchell Marsh on Saturday said that he feels confident about doing a consistent job for the side at the number five batting position. In the first ODI, Mitchell Marsh had played a knock of 73 and he helped Australia to post a total of 294/9 in the allotted fifty overs. The visitors in the end managed to win the match by 19 runs against England.

"This format has certainly been the one I've been most consistent in. I take great confidence in that. I don't look up my stats too much but certainly, love this format. I certainly know I'm being given this opportunity again, batting at number five is a role I've done for most of my career in one-day cricket and I certainly feel really confident I can play my role for the team there," ESPNCricinfo quoted Marsh as saying. "It's not about me going out there and playing every game to try and cement my spot. It's about playing to the best of my ability to make sure I'm contributing to wins for Australia. If you do that, your position in the team takes care of itself," he added.

Steve Smith who had missed the first ODI, will be available for the second as he cleared his concussion test earlier on Saturday. Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Adam Zampa, and Josh Hazlewood came up with standout performances to hand visitors a win in the first ODI. Marsh and Maxwell had played knocks of 73 and 77 while Hazlewood returned with figures of 3-26 from his ten overs. Zampa had claimed four wickets as well.

"Yesterday I tried to take the situation out of it, the fact we'd lost a couple of wickets, and just try to take it as deep as possible," he said. "Glenn's innings was amazing and really took the pressure off at times, allowed me to just keep batting. It would have been nice to capitalise at the end and get a few more but was rapt with the partnership I had with Maxi to get us into a really good position," Marsh said. Australia's T20 and ODI squad: Aaron Finch (c), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Riley Meredith, Josh Philippe, Daniel Sams, Kane Richardson, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Andrew Tye, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa.

Australia and England will lock horns in the second ODI of the three-match series on Sunday at Manchester. (ANI)

TRENDING

CBI arrests Assistant Director of BCAS for accepting bribe

JK Tyre ties up with Amazon India for doorstep deliveries

World Bank approves $130m to improve Uganda roads in refugee hosting districts

Nigeria Government is against reopening of schools, says Education Minister Nwajiuba

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

AAP claims "massive scam" took place in UP in procurement of medical items during COVID

Aam Aadmi Party chief spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj on Saturday claimed that a massive scam took place in UP in the name of procurement of medical items during COVID-19 pandemicHe claimed that in Uttar Pradesh, corruption was being done by ...

Delhi court directs police to hand over keys of residential parts of Nizamuddin Markaz to Saad's family

A court here has directed Delhi Police to hand over to the family of Tablighi Jamaat chief Maulana Saad the keys of the residential portion of the Nizamuddin Markaz, which was locked after a case was registered against several people attend...

Turkey's Erdogan slams Macron amid Mediterranean tensions

Turkeys president has taken aim at Frances leader, following French criticism about Turkish maritime activities in the eastern Mediterranean that have ignited tensions with Greece and the European Union. In a speech Saturday, Turkish Presid...

Brazil Indigenous group celebrates 6 months without COVID-19

A group of Tembe men armed with bows and shotguns arrived on motorcycles at the wooden gate blocking access to their villages in Brazils Amazon. One of them removed the padlock and slipped the chain off the gate. You are invited, 33-year-ol...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020