Rams' Kupp inks 3-year extension worth reported $48M

The Los Angeles Rams signed wide receiver Cooper Kupp to a three-year extension worth a reported $48 million on Saturday. The team announced the deal and NFL Network reported the financial details.

Kupp, 27, will begin his fourth season with the Rams on Sunday night when they host the Dallas Cowboys for the opening of SoFi Stadium. The 2017 third-round pick set career highs across the board with 94 receptions for 1,161 yards and 10 touchdowns in 16 games (14 starts) in 2019. He has 196 catches for 2,596 yards and 21 scores in 39 career games (28 starts).

Kupp was entering the final season of his rookie contract and was set to make $2.13 million in base salary in 2020. --Field Level Media