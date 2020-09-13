Two fly balls get Yankees past Orioles

Left Menu
Luke Voit hit a game-winning sacrifice fly leading off the 10th inning and the New York Yankees edged the Baltimore Orioles 2-1 on Saturday afternoon at Yankee Stadium.

The Yankees (25-21) won their fourth straight following a 5-15 slide and beat the Orioles for the ninth straight time at home since March 31, 2019. Image Credit: Twitter (@Yankees)

Luke Voit hit a game-winning sacrifice fly leading off the 10th inning and the New York Yankees edged the Baltimore Orioles 2-1 on Saturday afternoon at Yankee Stadium. The Yankees (25-21) won their fourth straight following a 5-15 slide and beat the Orioles for the ninth straight time at home since March 31, 2019. The Orioles (20-25) lost their fourth straight after winning six of eight, fell 4 1/2 games behind the Yankees for the second wild-card spot in the American League and have been outscored 18-2 in the series.

DJ LeMahieu was the automatic runner on second base and on the first pitch from Hunter Harvey (0-2) he took third on a wild pitch. Baltimore brought the infield in and Voit lifted a fly ball to centre fielder Cedric Mullins to cap an eight-pitch plate appearance to easily scored LeMahieu. LeMahieu scored both runs for the Yankees. He opened the game with a double and scored on a sacrifice fly by Clint Frazier and the Yankees did little until Voit's game-winning fly ball.

Before getting the win in the 10th, the Yankees missed chances to take the lead in the sixth and eighth. In the sixth, they had two with two outs but Mike Tauchman flew out, and in the eighth Gary Sanchez flew out after Brett Gardner hit a two-out triple. After using none of their high-leverage relievers in Friday's doubleheader, four Yankees relievers combined to allow a hit in 4 1/3 scoreless innings. Jonathan Holder (3-0) stranded Baltimore pinch-runner Andrew Velazquez on third in the 10th by retiring Hanser Alberto.

Baltimore's lone run came in the sixth following a fielding error by left fielder Brett Gardner on a single by Alberto. Alberto's line drive fell in front of Gardner and he took second on the bobble. Two batters later, the Orioles tied it when Ryan Mountcastle's single fell into the shallow centre after deflecting off Thairo Estrada's glove as the second baseman attempted an over the shoulder catch.

New York left-hander Jordan Montgomery was solid over 5 2/3 innings, allowing a run on three hits. He struck out a career-high nine and walked one in a 72-pitch outing. Baltimore's Dean Kremer made his second career start, holding the Yankees to one run on four hits in five innings. He struck out seven, worked around three walks, and threw 99 pitches

