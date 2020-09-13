Left Menu
Development News Edition

49ers WR Samuel on IR, will miss at least 3 games

The San Francisco 49ers put Deebo Samuel on injured reserve Saturday as the wide receiver continues to recover from surgery to repair a broken foot. He sustained a Jones fracture of his left foot while working out in mid-June. The 49ers' receiving corps was beset by injuries throughout the offseason -- none more significant to the team than the one to Samuel, who emerged as a top option for quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.

Reuters | Updated: 13-09-2020 02:39 IST | Created: 13-09-2020 02:35 IST
49ers WR Samuel on IR, will miss at least 3 games
The 49ers' receiving corps was beset by injuries throughout the offseason -- none more significant to the team than the one to Samuel, who emerged as a top option for quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. Image Credit: Wikimedia

The San Francisco 49ers put Deebo Samuel on injured reserve Saturday as the wide receiver continues to recover from surgery to repair a broken foot. Samuel, the No. 36 overall selection in the 2019 NFL Draft, must miss at least the first three games of the season. He sustained a Jones fracture of his left foot while working out in mid-June.

The 49ers' receiving corps was beset by injuries throughout the offseason -- none more significant to the team than the one to Samuel, who emerged as a top option for quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. The 24-year-old Samuel had 57 catches for 802 yards and three touchdowns in 2019 as a rookie. He also scored three times on 14 rushing attempts.

Also Saturday, the 49ers promoted offensive lineman Hroniss Grasu and cornerback Dontae Johnson to the active roster from the practice squad. The 49ers begin defence of their NFC championship on Sunday when they host the Arizona Cardinals.

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 India launch: The wait continues...

Entertainment News Roundup: Daddy Yankee, Universal Music in global music, film, TV partnership; K-pop group BTS revels in a milestone but misses celebrating with fans and more

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,630 to 258,480; Big Pharma wages stealth war on drug price watchdog and more

Researchers study what makes memories so detailed and enduring

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Smoke from Beirut port remnants of Thursday fire, 'no danger to city' -source

A pall of smoke could be seen rising above Beiruts port overnight on Saturday, just two days after a large fire erupted and engulfed large parts of the Lebanese capital in a cloud of smoke and ash. A security source told Reuters the smoke w...

Brazil reports 814 coronavirus deaths on Saturday

Brazil registered 814 coronavirus deaths over the last 24 hours and 33,523 additional cases, the nations health ministry said on Saturday evening. The South American country has now reported 131,210 total deaths and 4,315,687 confirmed case...

Tropical Storm Paulette takes aim at Bermuda, gaining strength

Churning in the Atlantic Ocean, Tropical Storm Paulette is expected to become a hurricane on Saturday night as it approaches Bermuda, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center NHC. Paulette is located about 460 miles 740 km southeast ...

Peru president's allies fight impeachment, accuse opponent of seeking military support

Allies of Peruvian President Martin Vizcarra pledged on Saturday to fight any attempt by Congress to impeach him and accused a congressional official of trying to involve the military in the effort as political tensions spiked in the Andean...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020