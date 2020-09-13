Red Sox reinstate RHP Eovaldi from IL

Left Menu
The Boston Red Sox reinstated starting pitcher Nathan Eovaldi from the 10-day injured list on Saturday and the 6-foot-2 right-hander will start Saturday night's game against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Reuters | Updated: 13-09-2020 03:04 IST | Created: 13-09-2020 02:57 IST
Eovaldi was put on the IL with a right calf strain, retroactive to Aug. 26. Eovaldi, 30, has made six starts this season, going 2-2 with 4.98 ERA and leading the Red Sox in strikeouts (33). Image Credit: Twitter (@RedSox)

Eovaldi was put on the IL with a right calf strain, retroactive to Aug. 26. Eovaldi, 30, has made six starts this season, going 2-2 with 4.98 ERA and leading the Red Sox in strikeouts (33). Eovaldi, in his third season with the Red Sox, has a career 48-56 record with a 4.32 ERA with five teams over nine seasons.

Hall, 27, tossed 2.1 innings in relief against the Rays Friday night, allowing 4 runs and taking the loss as his ERA rose to 18.69. The left-hander made the Red Sox' Opening Day roster and has appeared in four games with the club, including one as a starter. --Field Level Media

