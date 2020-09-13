Left Menu
Broncos WR Sutton questionable to play vs. Titans

Sutton enjoyed a breakout season in 2019 when he caught 72 passes for 1,112 yards and six touchdowns in 16 games (14 starts) and made the Pro Bowl. He had 42 catches for 704 yards and four touchdowns in 16 games (nine starts) as a rookie in 2018. Sutton was a second-round draft pick (40th overall) in 2018 out of SMU.

Reuters | Updated: 13-09-2020 03:39 IST | Created: 13-09-2020 03:39 IST
Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton is listed as questionable to play in the team's season opener against the Tennessee Titans on Monday. Sutton sustained a sprained AC joint in his right shoulder, an injury that prevented him from practicing on both Thursday and Friday.

"He's questionable in the truest sense of the word, 50-50. He's made great strides," Broncos coach Vic Fangio said Saturday. "... He's got to pass the most primitive test there is, it's what I told him and the trainers. He's got to be able to do 10 jumping jacks -- if he can do 10 jumping jacks, he can play."

Broncos first-round draft pick Jerry Jeudy would see an increased role if Sutton is unable to play. Second-round selection K.J. Hamler, who is listed as questionable with an ailing hamstring, would also be in line for a bigger role if he is available to play.

Sutton was a second-round draft pick (40th overall) in 2018 out of SMU. The Broncos also ruled out linebackers Von Miller (ankle) and Mark Barron (hamstring) for the season opener.

