Abreu, White Sox hammer Tigers

Jose Abreu went 4-for-4 with a pair of three-run home runs and a career high-tying seven RBIs and Tim Anderson had four hits and an RBI to power the host Chicago White Sox to a 14-0 victory against the Detroit Tigers on Saturday night.

Updated: 13-09-2020 07:59 IST
Jose Abreu went 4-for-4 with a pair of three-run home runs and a career high-tying seven RBIs and Tim Anderson had four hits and an RBI to power the host Chicago White Sox to a 14-0 victory against the Detroit Tigers on Saturday night. One night after his career-best 22-game hitting streak was snapped, Abreu erupted to help the American League Central-leading White Sox (29-16) to their seventh win in eight games.

Every Chicago starter had a hit. Eloy Jimenez had three hits, and Nick Madrigal added two, as the White Sox out-hit the Tigers 19-5. White Sox right-hander Reynaldo Lopez benefited from the deluge of support, pitching five shutout innings to earn his first victory since defeating Detroit on the penultimate day of the 2019 regular season. Lopez (1-2) scattered three hits, one walk and two strikeouts while throwing 75 pitches.

Detroit (20-25) lost for the ninth time in 12 games. The Tigers' best scoring chance came in the fourth. With Willi Castro aboard with a two-out single, Jorge Bonifacio doubled, but Castro was thrown out at the plate on a crisp relay from right field to shortstop. Chicago pitching retired the next 13 Tigers in a row before Detroit hit consecutive singles with one out in the ninth.

Chicago scored three first-inning runs against Tigers right-hander Michael Fulmer, with Abreu and Edwin Encarnacion sandwiching RBI singles around Jimenez's run-scoring double. Nomar Mazara smacked a two-run double against Fulmer with two outs in the third, chasing him from the game. Fulmer (0-2) saw his ERA climb from 8.24 to 9.27 after yielding five runs on nine hits in 2 2/3 innings, with one walk and one strikeout. Detroit's relief corps hardly halted Chicago's march, especially with Abreu at the plate.

The first baseman connected against Daniel Norris in the fourth inning for his first home run of the night before homering off Rony Garcia in the fifth, his 15th long ball of the season. The White Sox are 8-1 against the Tigers this season and have won all six meetings at Guaranteed Rate Field. Anderson has notched three four-hit games against Detroit.

