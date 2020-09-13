Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Spurs need to learn how to win ugly, says Lloris

Jose Mourinho is trying to instil a winning mentality at Tottenham Hotspur and the players must buy into his philosophy even if it means sacrificing the style of play they have grown accustomed to, goalkeeper Hugo Lloris has said.

Reuters | Updated: 13-09-2020 09:17 IST | Created: 13-09-2020 09:17 IST
Soccer-Spurs need to learn how to win ugly, says Lloris

Jose Mourinho is trying to instil a winning mentality at Tottenham Hotspur and the players must buy into his philosophy even if it means sacrificing the style of play they have grown accustomed to, goalkeeper Hugo Lloris has said. Mourinho turned Spurs' fortunes around after replacing Mauricio Pochettino in November last year, lifting the north London club from 14th in the table to sixth.

Footage from Spurs' documentary on Amazon Prime has shown the Portuguese manager criticising his players for being too nice and Lloris believes his side must start being 'naughty' on the field. "It can be true in football, you sometimes have to know how to win in the ugly way," the 33-year-old Frenchman told the Guardian. "You don't always need to play fantastic to win, you just need to know how to win.

"That doesn't mean you can't be a good guy off the field, but when you are on the field you have to do everything you can. You might have to be naughty, to get the winning taste, but if you win that kind of game it makes you even stronger. "You still need talent and team spirit and all the usual things, but sometimes that's not enough. The manager is trying to instil a winning mentality, which is something we all have to follow."

Spurs begin their Premier League campaign against Everton on Sunday and Lloris stressed on the importance of a fast start to help set the foundations for a successful season. "We have a really good squad with very good spirit and we are ready to start and compete," the World Cup-winning goalkeeper said.

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Daddy Yankee, Universal Music in global music, film, TV partnership; K-pop group BTS revels in a milestone but misses celebrating with fans and more

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,630 to 258,480; Big Pharma wages stealth war on drug price watchdog and more

People News Roundup: Diana Rigg, who portrayed spy Emma Peel and murderer Medea, dies aged 82; T.I. in $75,000 U.S. settlement over cryptocurrency offering and more

Science News Roundup: NASA sets out to buy moon resources mined by private companies; Japan space agency delays H3 rocket flight due to technical issues and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Stars trim Knights, move within game of Cup Final

Jamie Benns goal late in the second period proved to be the winner and the Dallas Stars move within a game of the Stanley Cup Final with a 2-1 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights Saturday night in Edmonton. The Stars lead the best-of-seve...

Astros beat Dodgers after huge ninth-inning rally

Six consecutive Houston Astros batters recached base to open the ninth inning, starting a five-run uprising that led to a 7-5 victory over the host Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday in the opener of a brief two-game series. Yuli Gurriel drove...

Trump rallies supporters in Nevada, seeks to overcome Biden lead in the state

Republican President Donald Trump rallied his backers in Nevada on Saturday in a bid to drum up support in a state where polls show his Democratic rival Joe Biden is ahead. Going through a list of grievances about Democrats, the media, and ...

Twins blast 5 homers in beating Indians

Byron Buxton, Willians Astudillo, Marwin Gonzalez, Eddie Rosario and Miguel Sano each homered as the Minnesota Twins hit a season-high five home runs in a 8-4 victory over the Cleveland Indians on Saturday night in Minneapolis. It was the n...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020