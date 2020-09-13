Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rugby-Wallabies' Rennie says isolation protocols means no tests before Oct. 17

"Under those quarantine arrangements I can assure you we won't be playing a test that weekend (Oct. 10)." New Zealand's strict bio-security protocols, where teams would only be able to gradually train in larger groups as they go through the 14-day isolation, was a primary reason why Australia were granted the Rugby Championship.

Reuters | Updated: 13-09-2020 12:22 IST | Created: 13-09-2020 12:22 IST
Rugby-Wallabies' Rennie says isolation protocols means no tests before Oct. 17

New Wallabies coach Dave Rennie has warned New Zealand Rugby (NZR) that his side would not be playing any Bledisloe Cup tests before Oct. 17 because coronavirus protocols would not allow them to prepare properly for it.

New Zealander Rennie named an extended 44-man squad on Sunday for two tests against the All Blacks before both sides head back to Australia for the southern hemisphere's Rugby Championship. NZR said on Friday the two matches had yet to be confirmed but pencilled in Oct. 17 and 24 for the games, although earlier this year the matches were being considered for Oct. 10 and 17, something Rennie suggested was still being pushed.

"New Zealand Rugby's got an expectation that we jump on a plane a day after the Super Rugby final (Sept. 19), have two weeks in quarantine where we can't prepare as a team and play a test seven days later," Rennie told reporters on Sunday. "Under those quarantine arrangements I can assure you we won't be playing a test that weekend (Oct. 10)."

New Zealand's strict bio-security protocols, where teams would only be able to gradually train in larger groups as they go through the 14-day isolation, was a primary reason why Australia were granted the Rugby Championship. Australia's protocols allow teams to train together as an entire squad in a bio-security bubble from the first day.

Rennie's first squad included 16 uncapped players as he had the delicate balancing act of rebuilding for the next World Cup in France and attempting to win the Bledisloe Cup for the first time since 2003. "No-one will be happy if we keep saying that we've picked a squad for the World Cup and we don't get any results for the next few years," Rennie said. "We've picked obviously with an eye to the future.

"But a lot of these young men have been given their opportunity at Super Rugby level and they've fronted."

TRENDING

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 India launch: The wait continues...

Science News Roundup: NASA sets out to buy moon resources mined by private companies; Japan space agency delays H3 rocket flight due to technical issues and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Daddy Yankee, Universal Music in global music, film, TV partnership; K-pop group BTS revels in a milestone but misses celebrating with fans and more

Researchers study what makes memories so detailed and enduring

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Boston's Perez looks to lock down Tampa Bay

Boston Red Sox pitcher Martin Perez is looking to make his second time at Tropicana Field this season even more of a charm than the first. Perez 2-4, 4.40 ERA will close the season series Sunday afternoon for Boston when the Red Sox 16-31 t...

Trial of British-Iranian aid worker Zaghari-Ratcliffe postponed, UK lawmaker says

A trial of British-Iranian aid worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe scheduled for Sunday in Iran has been postponed, a British lawmaker said on Sunday, citing a conversation with Zaghari-Ratcliffes husband.Member of parliament Tulip Siddiq said...

Rangers send Lynn to mound to try to split series with A's

Oakland completes its season series with the host Texas Rangers to wrap up a three-day, four-game set on Sunday afternoon, but the Athletics hope to see Globe Life Field again next month. The first-place As 29-16 have moved closer to the Am...

President Kovind, PM Modi condole demise of Raghuvansh Prasad Singh

Calling his demise tragic, President Ram Nath Kovind condoled the passing away of former Union Minister and ex-RJD leader of Raghuvansh Prasad Singh on Sunday. The passing away of Raghuvansh Prasad Singh is tragic. An outstanding leader roo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020