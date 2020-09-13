Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pirates hope to avoid series sweep at Royals

Saturday, they gave up what was the eventual winning run in a 7-4 loss when pitcher Trevor Williams attempted to field and flip a chopper with his glove but sent the ball over catcher Jacob Stallings' head, an error that allowed a runner to score. That game was delayed by half an hour because of a police event with a suspected gunman at Arrowhead Stadium, the NFL venue in the same complex as the Royals' Kaufmann Stadium.

Reuters | Updated: 13-09-2020 13:44 IST | Created: 13-09-2020 13:44 IST
Pirates hope to avoid series sweep at Royals

The Kansas City Royals have found some consistency, as they have a season-best five-game winning streak and on Sunday will go for a weekend series sweep of the visiting Pittsburgh Pirates. Unlike the Royals (19-28), the Pirates (14-29) are in anything but a groove.

Already saddled with a slew of injuries, especially to pitchers, in this odd, shortened season in the year of a COVID-19 pandemic, the Pirates have had a rough time this weekend. Saturday, they gave up what was the eventual winning run in a 7-4 loss when pitcher Trevor Williams attempted to field and flip a chopper with his glove but sent the ball over catcher Jacob Stallings' head, an error that allowed a runner to score.

That game was delayed by half an hour because of a police event with a suspected gunman at Arrowhead Stadium, the NFL venue in the same complex as the Royals' Kaufmann Stadium. While both teams were inconvenienced, the Royals already were at their ballpark and could prepare indoors for the game. Pittsburgh was not allowed to leave its hotel until much later than originally scheduled. Manager Derek Shelton noted that the Pirates asked for the game to be further delayed, but were denied.

So, Shelton noted, the Pirates will go four days with no outdoor batting practice -- Friday because of rain in the area, Saturday because of the police event, Sunday because it is a day game, and Monday because the club has a doubleheader against Cincinnati. "That bothers me a little bit ... but we adapt and adjust," Shelton said of losing the opportunity for batting practice.

In the series finale, Pittsburgh right-hander Chad Kuhl (1-1, 3.38 ERA) is scheduled to face Kansas City right-hander Brad Keller (3-2, 2.60). Keller has been a killer at home. His 0.50 ERA, on one earned run in 18 innings over three starts at Kauffman Stadium, is the lowest home ERA in the big leagues.

He's also been stingy on mistake pitches that find the seats. He has not given up a homer in his past 48 innings, since Detroit's Jake Rogers' solo shot Aug. 9. 2019. Monday, Keller gave up five runs, four of them earned, and eight hits in a loss at Cleveland. It left Kansas City with a seven-game losing streak -- that quickly changed -- and left Keller dejected.

"Probably the most frustrating outing of my life," Keller said, according to the Kansas City Star. "I've said it many times, but some days baseball works that way and the ball doesn't bounce your way. It just seemed like I made pitches when I had to and they just squeaked through the infield or whatever." Royals manager Mike Matheny understood the frustration but saw things very differently.

"I think that might have been his best (outing) this year," Matheny said. "What a shame that the results were what they were. We're talking quite a few singles -- double-play balls just out of reach, finding spots. When he needed to make a pitch, he made a pitch." Like Keller, Kuhl will be facing an opponent for the first time.

Last Sunday, Kuhl gave up two runs and two hits in three innings, with five strikeouts and four walks, in a no-decision start against Cincinnati. That was an exception to his trend -- he has given up one run or fewer in five of his eight appearances. Six of his outings have been starts (1-1, 3.67).

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 India launch: The wait continues...

Science News Roundup: NASA sets out to buy moon resources mined by private companies; Japan space agency delays H3 rocket flight due to technical issues and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Daddy Yankee, Universal Music in global music, film, TV partnership; K-pop group BTS revels in a milestone but misses celebrating with fans and more

Researchers study what makes memories so detailed and enduring

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Boston's Perez looks to lock down Tampa Bay

Boston Red Sox pitcher Martin Perez is looking to make his second time at Tropicana Field this season even more of a charm than the first. Perez 2-4, 4.40 ERA will close the season series Sunday afternoon for Boston when the Red Sox 16-31 t...

Trial of British-Iranian aid worker Zaghari-Ratcliffe postponed, UK lawmaker says

A trial of British-Iranian aid worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe scheduled for Sunday in Iran has been postponed, a British lawmaker said on Sunday, citing a conversation with Zaghari-Ratcliffes husband.Member of parliament Tulip Siddiq said...

Rangers send Lynn to mound to try to split series with A's

Oakland completes its season series with the host Texas Rangers to wrap up a three-day, four-game set on Sunday afternoon, but the Athletics hope to see Globe Life Field again next month. The first-place As 29-16 have moved closer to the Am...

President Kovind, PM Modi condole demise of Raghuvansh Prasad Singh

Calling his demise tragic, President Ram Nath Kovind condoled the passing away of former Union Minister and ex-RJD leader of Raghuvansh Prasad Singh on Sunday. The passing away of Raghuvansh Prasad Singh is tragic. An outstanding leader roo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020