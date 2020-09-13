Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Doing what we love': Watson on him and Dhoni having net session

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder Shane Watson on Sunday shared a glimpse of him and skipper MS Dhoni having a net session ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020.

ANI | Dubai | Updated: 13-09-2020 16:26 IST | Created: 13-09-2020 16:26 IST
'Doing what we love': Watson on him and Dhoni having net session
Shane Watson with MS Dhoni (Photo/ Shane Watson Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder Shane Watson on Sunday shared a glimpse of him and skipper MS Dhoni having a net session ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. In the video, both Dhoni and Watson can be seen practising big shots and hitting the ball over the boundary lines.

"At the ripe old age of 39, just two old guys doing what we love," Watson wrote as the caption. CSK on Friday got a major boost on Friday as pacer Deepak Chahar started training going into their first game of the season against defending champions Mumbai Indians on September 19.

Speaking to ANI, CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan said that Chahar got an all-clear not just from the CSK side but also from the BCCI medical team, and as a result, he was ready to hit the ground running. CSK will be without the services of Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh this year as both players opted out of the tournament due to personal reasons.

Asked about reports that CSK could be going in for another foreign player in Dawid Malan, the CEO answered in the negative. "This is news to me as well because our quota of foreign players is already full. So I don't know how we can have another foreigner in the squad," he explained.

CSK was the last team to begin training as the side finally returned to the field last week after their third round of coronavirus tests. The team had a dodgy start to their campaign in the UAE as some members of the camp tested positive for COVID-19 and the entire contingent had to quarantine themselves for longer than expected. The 13th edition of the league will be played from September 19 to November 10, across three venues in the UAE -- Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and Dubai. (ANI)

TRENDING

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 India launch: The wait continues...

Science News Roundup: NASA sets out to buy moon resources mined by private companies; Japan space agency delays H3 rocket flight due to technical issues and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Daddy Yankee, Universal Music in global music, film, TV partnership; K-pop group BTS revels in a milestone but misses celebrating with fans and more

Researchers study what makes memories so detailed and enduring

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Afghan forces, Taliban continue to clash even as peace talks start

Taliban and Afghan government forces clashed across Afghanistan hours after the start of long-awaited peace talks in Doha on Saturday, officials said, underscoring the uphill challenge of settling a 19-year insurgency. Talks between the two...

Man United's Greenwood apologizes over laughing gas video

Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood apologized Sunday for displaying poor judgement after footage was published of him apparently inhaling so-called laughing gas. Sundays editions of The Sun newspaper said the teenager appeared to bre...

J-K: Security forces 'rescue' youth from Al-Badr ranks

Security forces have been able to rescue a youth from the ranks of the proscribed Al-Badr terror outfit in Jammu and Kashmirs Pulwama district, police said on Sunday. After hectic efforts, police and security forces, with the help of parent...

Delhi slum eviction: COVID pandemic took away everything, now roof being taken away, say residents

The COVID-19 pandemic took away her familys livelihood and now 48-year-old Veeramma fears she will lose her roof in the wake of the Supreme Court ordering the removal of 48,000 slum dwellings along railway tracks in Delhi. My husband was bo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020