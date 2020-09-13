Left Menu
Development News Edition

Motor racing-Ferrari celebrate 1,000th race with pride, pain and a Schumacher

"As we celebrate our first 1,000 races, we are already looking ahead, already thinking about the next 1,000," said Ferrari president John Elkann. "I am absolutely certain of one thing, that in the next 1,000 Grands Prix we will win more races than we have to date."

Reuters | Updated: 13-09-2020 18:48 IST | Created: 13-09-2020 18:48 IST
Motor racing-Ferrari celebrate 1,000th race with pride, pain and a Schumacher

Ferrari celebrated their 1,000th Formula One world championship race on Sunday with passion, pride and pain -- and a Schumacher as Michael's son Mick drove his father's 2014 car around the team's Mugello circuit.

Ferrari, the only team to have competed in every season since the first in 1950, have won more races and championships than any other. Schumacher senior brought them five titles in a row from 2000-04, with most of his record 91 wins secured in red overalls.

The team that crowned Alberto Ascari, Juan Manuel Fangio, Mike Hawthorn, Phil Hill, John Surtees, Niki Lauda and Jody Scheckter over the decades are suffering their worst campaign in 40 years. Ferrari last won a drivers' title with Kimi Raikkonen in 2007 are currently sixth overall and in danger of slipping further.

"Ferrari and Formula One are sort of joined at the hip," chief executive Louis Camilleri told Sky television ahead of the Tuscan Grand Prix at the team's scenic circuit north of Florence. "It's hard to imagine Formula One without Ferrari or the other way around. We've been there forever. History creates pressure too and we're looking forward to the next 1,000," he added.

"We're in a hole now and we know we're in a hole. It's a confluence of factors but anything I say will come across as excuses and we're not into excuses. "What matters is to focus on the issues we have and work with determination to get back to what we consider to be our rightful place."

Mick Schumacher, leading the Formula Two championship and looking increasingly destined for F1 in 2021, could be a part of that future. "To be able to drive it now as the second generation to drive it is something very special," he said after his demonstration laps in the F2004, Ferrari's most successful racing car.

Ferrari had also celebrated their milestone with a socially-distanced show in Florence's Piazza della Signoria on Saturday night attended by drivers and bosses past and present with a display of cars through the eras. "As we celebrate our first 1,000 races, we are already looking ahead, already thinking about the next 1,000," said Ferrari president John Elkann.

"I am absolutely certain of one thing, that in the next 1,000 Grands Prix we will win more races than we have to date."

TRENDING

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 India launch: The wait continues...

Science News Roundup: NASA sets out to buy moon resources mined by private companies; Japan space agency delays H3 rocket flight due to technical issues and more

Science News Roundup: Japan delays H3 rocket flight; graveyard of Ice Age mammoths and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Daddy Yankee, Universal Music in global music, film, TV partnership; K-pop group BTS revels in a milestone but misses celebrating with fans and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi govt directs 33 pvt hospitals to reserve 80 pc of ICU beds for COVID-19 patients

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said on Sunday the city government has instructed 33 big private hospitals in the national capital to reserve 80 per cent of ICU beds for COVID-19 patients, amid a shortage of such beds at some facilitie...

Pak using underground tunnels to push terrorists, drones to drop arms: J&K DGP

Pakistan is using cross-border underground tunnels to push terrorists into India and drones to drop weapons for them, the chief of Jammu and Kashmir police said Sunday. Director General of Police Dilbag Singh, however, said the anti-infiltr...

Monsoon session: Oppn demands discussion on LAC standoff, COVID, economy; 23 legislations to be taken up

The issues of ongoing LAC standoff, handling of the coronavirus pandemic, and economic slowdown are likely to dominate the Monsoon session of Parliament which begins on Monday, with the opposition demanding a discussion on them, while the g...

Man behind low-intensity blast in JK's Rajouri arrested

A week after a low-intensity blast took place at the house of a policemans brother in Jammu and Kashmirs Rajouri district, police have arrested a plumber who allegedly committed the crime over a dispute with the house owner. The explosion ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020