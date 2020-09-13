Left Menu
Development News Edition

Always determined to be best version of myself: KL Rahul

Talking about his career, India batsman KL Rahul on Sunday said that he is always determined to be the best version of himself.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-09-2020 21:16 IST | Created: 13-09-2020 21:16 IST
Always determined to be best version of myself: KL Rahul
India batsman KL Rahul. Image Credit: ANI

Talking about his career, India batsman KL Rahul on Sunday said that he is always determined to be the best version of himself. Talking about how he deals with success and failures, Rahul said, "No matter what I am doing. I have always been determined to be the best version of myself, physically and mentally."

Rahul had to say this on his doubters, "Shut out the noise. Doubts? Question marks? We all face them, and I am no different. But what matters is how we react to them." After a short exile from the Indian cricket team, Rahul came back more determined than ever to prove his quality. He has grown in stature as a top player in the Indian cricket team.

A small blimp in his career arose in January 2019 when he was temporarily dropped from the Indian team.While there was chatter in the news and social media on the reasons for his expulsion, Rahul decided to focus his energy on training, perfecting his technique and relying on the will that made him a winner. He called up his old friends, went to a secluded ground and batted for hours and hours to perfect his batting technique. His friend David Mathias (who he has played with for a long time in Karnataka's domestic set-up) watched his net sessions, recorded videos, and advised him on how he could improve his technique. Rahul compared the recent videos with those of his performances in 2017-18 to spot the differences between then and now.

He realized that his bat swing was going away from his body, which wasn't ideal. Fixing that part of his technique helped him get a lot more control on his batting. And the results were there to see as his return to the cricket team saw excellent performances and many positive comments from cricketing legends on his batting technique. The Red Bull Athlete also focused on his physicality, putting in the time to work on his body and get himself fit for top-level cricket. He reminded himself that although every training session was strenuous, "Pain is a luxury" he could enjoy as a successful cricketer.

Rahul scored a century in his second Test match in 2014, became the first Indian to score an ODI century on debut in 2016, and capped it off with his first T20I century later that year. With his T20I ton, he broke the record for fastest centuries in all three formats of the game having done so in just 20 innings. Rahul will lead Kings XI Punjab in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) commencing from September 19. Punjab will take on Delhi Capitals in their first match of the tournament on September 20. (ANI)

TRENDING

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 India launch: The wait continues...

Researchers study what makes memories so detailed and enduring

Science News Roundup: NASA sets out to buy moon resources mined by private companies; Japan space agency delays H3 rocket flight due to technical issues and more

Science News Roundup: Japan delays H3 rocket flight; graveyard of Ice Age mammoths and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Haryana Guv, CM condole demise of Raghuvansh Prasad Singh

Haryana Governor Satyadeo Narain Arya and Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar condoled the death of former Union Minister Raghuvansh Prasad Singh who passed away in AIIMS, Delhi, on Sunday. Singh, a socialist stalwart, was 74. He had fallen ...

West Bengal: TMC, BJP workers clash in South 24 Parganas; six cops injured

A clash broke out between the Trinamool Congress TMC and the Bharatiya Janata Party BJP workers in West Bengals South 24 Parganas on Sunday. According to the officials, a Police station was vandalised and six police personnel got injured du...

Cycling-Pogacar beats Roglic as defending champion Bernal cracks

Tadej Pogacar beat fellow Slovenian and overall leader Primoz Roglic to win the 15th stage of the Tour de France as defending champion Egan Bernal all but abandoned his crown after a brutal failure on Sunday. The Colombian was dropped 13km ...

UK records 3,330 daily cases of COVID-19

The United Kingdom has reported 3,330 confirmed new daily cases of COVID-19, according to government data published on Sunday, compared with 3,497 a day earlier.It also reported a further five deaths from the disease, bringing the total to ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020