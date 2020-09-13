Left Menu
DDCA Apex Council removes Ombudsman Justice Deepak Verma, reinstates Justice Badar Durrez Ahmed

The Delhi & Districts Cricket Association on Sunday removed Justice (Retd) Deepak Verma from the post of ombudsman during its Apex Council meeting, held virtually, and reinstated Justice (Retd) Badar Durrez Ahmed.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-09-2020 22:16 IST | Created: 13-09-2020 22:16 IST
The Delhi & Districts Cricket Association on Sunday removed Justice (Retd) Deepak Verma from the post of ombudsman during its Apex Council meeting, held virtually, and reinstated Justice (Retd) Badar Durrez Ahmed. Justice Verma is also the Ombudsman of the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) and Apex Council felt that the one person can't hold the same post in two different state units.

All 11 members of the Council, including three government nominees, attended the meeting where it was "unanimously decided" to reinstate Justice Ahmed as Ombudsman. "The decision (to replace Ombudsman) was unanimous. All his decisions were arbitrary without any consultation with the Apex Council. There were legal fees running into crores and support staff weren't being paid," a member of the Apex Council told PTI on the condition of anonymity. "We have appointed Justice Badar Durrez Ahmed. He has given his consent. The decision will be ratified at the next AGM." It was also learnt that Saurabh Chaddha was appointed legal counsel of the DDCA.

However, all these appointments can not last not more than a month as DDCA needs to hold election by October 30 and a change in regime will mean new policy decisions. Support Staff Issue: ---------------------- Most of the member of the support staff associated with various Delhi teams (age group, women, men) have finally been paid fifty percent of their contract amounts, including Ranji team's former coach KP Bhaskar.

"Bhaskar's original contract was for Rs 30 lakh provided the team qualified for the knock-outs. Since Delhi didn't qualify for the knock-outs under his coaching, he was supposed to be paid Rs 24 lakh (as per agreement). Out of 24 lakh, 12 lakh has already been paid. In next few weeks, we hope to clear their entire amount," a senior official, who is dealing with players' payment informed..

