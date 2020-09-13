Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tennis-Tig downs Bouchard in Istanbul final for maiden WTA crown

The 26-year-old saved seven match points in the contest but Tig was not to be denied in the decider, as she held her nerve to close out the victory in two hours and 29 minutes. Bouchard, who was playing in her first WTA final since 2016 and stunned top seed Svetlana Kuznetsova en route the title clash in Turkey, won her only trophy on the Tour six years ago when she prevailed in Nuremberg.

Reuters | Updated: 13-09-2020 22:50 IST | Created: 13-09-2020 22:50 IST
Tennis-Tig downs Bouchard in Istanbul final for maiden WTA crown

Patricia Maria Tig rallied from a set down to beat Canada's Eugenie Bouchard 2-6 6-1 7-6(4) in the final of the TEB BNP Paribas Tennis Championship Istanbul on Sunday to claim her maiden WTA crown. Romanian Tig, ranked 88 in the world, dropped the first set tamely but raced through the next to level the contest at one set apiece as her opponent let the advantage slip with a number of errors amid a nervy display.

But qualifier Bouchard, a former top-five player who reached the Wimbledon final and semi-finals at the Australian Open and Roland Garros in 2014 before slipping to 272 in the rankings, showed plenty of fight to force a tiebreak in the final set. The 26-year-old saved seven match points in the contest but Tig was not to be denied in the decider, as she held her nerve to close out the victory in two hours and 29 minutes.

Bouchard, who was playing in her first WTA final since 2016 and stunned top seed Svetlana Kuznetsova en route the title clash in Turkey, won her only trophy on the Tour six years ago when she prevailed in Nuremberg.

TRENDING

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 India launch: The wait continues...

Researchers study what makes memories so detailed and enduring

Science News Roundup: Japan delays H3 rocket flight; graveyard of Ice Age mammoths and more

Science News Roundup: NASA sets out to buy moon resources mined by private companies; Japan space agency delays H3 rocket flight due to technical issues and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Phillies RHP Howard (shoulder stiffness) lands on IL

The Philadelphia Phillies placed right-hander Spencer Howard on the 10-day injured list Sunday due to shoulder stiffness. The 24-year-old rookie left Saturday nights start in Miami in the fourth inning. He allowed three runs on two hits in ...

Would-be Merkel successor Laschet loses ground in local election win

Germanys Christian Democrats were set for an election win in the state of North Rhine-Westphalia on Sunday, an exit poll showed, but their share of the vote shrank, denting state premier Armin Laschets ambition to succeed Chancellor Angela ...

'Tenet' Hits $200 Million Globally, Despite Lackluster U.S. Box Office

By Rebecca Rubin LOS ANGELES Variety.com - Christopher Nolans Tenet crossed the 200 million mark globally, even as U.S. cinemas struggle to draw audiences during the pandemic.The time-bending sci-fi thriller generated 6.7 million in its sec...

Karnataka government 'failed' to fight pandemic: Congress

Karnataka is witnessing an alarming increase in the number of coronavirus cases as the state government has totally failed to handle the pandemic crisis, working president of state Congress, Saleem Ahmed said on Sunday. Addressing reporters...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020