Snyder open to keeping Washington Football Team name

The team had used the previous name since 1933, but for years, those individuals and groups that considered Redskins to be a slur had pushed Snyder to change it. He finally relented this summer, and the franchise installed Washington Football Team as an interim name to get through the season because of the lack of time to thoroughly research and test a permanent one.

Maybe the moniker Washington Football Team is growing on Dan Snyder. In an email to The Wall Street Journal for an article published Sunday, team owner Snyder said the temporary name just might stick.

"If the Washington Football Team name catches on and our fans embrace it then we would be happy to have it as our permanent name," he wrote. "I think we have developed a very classy retro look and feel." The organized adopted the temporary name in late July after dropping the Redskins nickname amid mounting pressure from sponsors and activists. The team had used the previous name since 1933, but for years, those individuals and groups that considered Redskins to be a slur had pushed Snyder to change it.

He finally relented this summer, and the franchise installed Washington Football Team as an interim name to get through the season because of the lack of time to thoroughly research and test a permanent one. The logo is a simple but stylish "W," and the team kept its classic burgundy and gold colors. Players have their numbers instead of a logo on their helmets. "Over the past few years the name had increasingly become a distraction from our primary focus of football," he wrote. "So, in the spirit of inclusivity, we made the decision to move forward. We want our future name and brand to stand for something that unifies people of all backgrounds and to continue to be a source of pride for the next 100 years or more."

The name is just one issue facing the Washington Football Team. The NFL is leading an investigation into allegations of sexual harassment against the franchise.

