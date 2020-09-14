Left Menu
Development News Edition

Yankees complete four-game sweep of sinking Orioles

Pinch hitter Gleyber Torres hit a tiebreaking two-run double with two outs in the eighth inning and the New York Yankees ran their winning streak to five games with a 3-1 victory over the visiting Baltimore Orioles Sunday afternoon. He struck out five, walked none and threw 73 pitches. Baltimore's John Means allowed one run on five hits in six innings.

Reuters | Updated: 14-09-2020 01:46 IST | Created: 14-09-2020 01:40 IST
Yankees complete four-game sweep of sinking Orioles
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Pinch hitter Gleyber Torres hit a tiebreaking two-run double with two outs in the eighth inning and the New York Yankees ran their winning streak to five games with a 3-1 victory over the visiting Baltimore Orioles Sunday afternoon. With the four-game sweep of the Orioles, the Yankees (26-21) moved 5 1/2 games ahead of Baltimore for the eighth and final playoff spot in the American League. New York dropped three of four last weekend in Baltimore but outscored the Orioles 21-3 this weekend.

Baltimore (20-26) lost its fifth straight after it had won six of eight to get back into the race. The Orioles also dropped their 10th straight game at Yankee Stadium. For the second straight game, New York struggled to produce offense but got its latest win by putting together a two-out rally against Dillon Tate (1-1) and Tanner Scott. Tate allowed infield singles to Aaron Hicks and Clint Frazier before left-hander Scott came on.

Torres batted for left-handed hitting outfielder Brett Gardner and roped a 1-0 pitch to the warning track in right-center field to easily score Hicks and Frazier. Before the eighth, the game's only runs came on solo homers.

Renato Nunez homered in the second for Baltimore while Tyler Wade connected in third for the Yankees. New York left-hander J.A. Happ allowed one run on five hits in five innings. He struck out five, walked none and threw 73 pitches.

Baltimore's John Means allowed one run on five hits in six innings. Means struck out four and walked two. Adam Ottavino put two on in the sixth during his first outing since allowing six runs Monday to Toronto but Jonathan Holder retired D.J. Stewart to end the inning. Chad Green fanned two in a perfect seventh and Zack Britton (1-2) pitched a hitless eighth.

Aroldis Chapman tossed a perfect ninth and converted his second save. Nunez made it 1-0 when he opened the second by just clearing the right field fence with his 11th homer of the season. Wade tied it with one out in the third when he lifted a 1-0 pitch into the right field seats for his second homer of the season.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Japan delays H3 rocket flight; graveyard of Ice Age mammoths and more

Saudi Arabia to lift some international flight restrictions on Sept 15

Entertainment News Roundup: Disney CEO quizzed over Xinjiang connection; The Rolling Stones sets new record and more

World News Roundup: China calls Hong Kong people arrested at sea 'separatists';Afghan forces, Taliban continue to clash even as peace talks start and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Cricket-England win second ODI after dramatic Australia collapse

England won the second ODI by 24 runs to level their three-match series against Australia after the visitors, chasing a modest target of 232, suffered a dramatic collapse on Sunday. Australia appeared to be cruising as they reached 144 for ...

Protesters set government building on fire in eastern Libya

Protesters set fire to the governments headquarters in the Libyan city of Benghazi, as rare demonstrations over living conditions and corruption continued in the east of the country for a third day.The protests late on Saturday also erupted...

WHO reports record one-day increase in global coronavirus cases, up over 307,000

The World Health Organization reported a record one-day increase in global coronavirus cases on Sunday, with the total rising by 307,930 in 24 hours.The biggest increases were from India, the United States and Brazil, according to the agenc...

Minshew rallies Jaguars over Rivers and Colts

Gardner Minshew completed 19 of 20 passes for 173 yards and three touchdowns Sunday, including the go-ahead score in the fourth quarter that lifted the Jacksonville Jaguars to a season-opening 27-20 win over the visiting Indianapolis Colts....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020