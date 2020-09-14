Cricket-England win second ODI after dramatic Australia collapse
England won the second ODI by 24 runs to level their three-match series against Australia after the visitors, chasing a modest target of 232, suffered a dramatic collapse on Sunday. Australia appeared to be cruising as they reached 144 for two thanks to a 107-run third-wicket partnership from Aaron Finch (73) and Marnus Labuschagne (48) before capitulating to 207 all out.
Chris Woakes triggered the collapse when he had Labuschagne lbw, beginning a run which saw Australian lose three wickets for one run in eleven deliveries. England, who won the toss and chose to bat, lumbered through their innings at a pedestrian rate before hitting 53 runs in the last four overs to give their bowlers something to aim at.
