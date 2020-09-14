Braves come from behind to top Nationals, Scherzer

Adam Duvall and Ozzie Albies each cracked a two-run homer in the sixth inning to help the visiting Atlanta Braves notch another come-from-behind victory and beat the Washington Nationals 8-4 on Sunday. The home runs came off Washington ace Max Scherzer (4-3) with one out. Duvall's homer, his 14th, traveled 433 feet over the wall in center field. After Austin Riley singled, Albies lined his third homer to center.

Duvall also saved a run in the eighth with his glove. He made a leaping catch near the left field wall to take an extra-base hit away from Josh Harrison. Atlanta won three of four games in the series and won the season series 6-4.

The support benefited Atlanta starter Kyle Wright (1-4), who earned his first career victory. Wright pitched six innings and allowed four runs, three earned, on eight hits, two walks and four strikeouts in six innings. Scherzer was tagged for six runs on nine hits, two walks and 10 strikeouts in 5 1/3 innings. It was his 98th career double-digit strikeout game, moving him past Sandy Koufax and into fifth place on the all-time list.

Atlanta took a 1-0 lead in the first on Travis d'Arnaud's double, but Washington evened the score in the second on Asdrubal Cabrera's sixth home run, a solo shot to right. The Braves regained the lead in the fourth on an RBI double by Nick Markakis, the 511th of his career, tied for 55th all-time.

Washington got the run back in the bottom of the fourth. Juan Soto doubled, went to third on a fly ball and scored on Kurt Suzuki's infield grounder to second base. Soto took off on contact and beat the throw of Albies to the plate. The Nationals took a 4-2 lead in the fifth when Trea Turner grounded into what should have been a double play. But Albies made a poor relay that went off the glove of first baseman Freddie Freeman to allow a second run to score.

The Braves (28-19) travel to Baltimore to start a three-game series on Monday. The Nationals (17-28) take Monday off before starting a two-game series at Tampa Bay. --Field Level Media