Left Menu
Development News Edition

Brees breaks Favre's NFL record for passes thrown

New Orleans quarterback Drew Brees became the NFL's all-time leader in pass attempts early in the second quarter of the Saints' season opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. Brees is the active leader with 50; Manning had 54. It's only fitting that the Saints were playing the Bucs, whose new quarterback, 43-year-old Tom Brady, is in the top five of most of the quarterback statistical career categories.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 14-09-2020 03:20 IST | Created: 14-09-2020 03:15 IST
Brees breaks Favre's NFL record for passes thrown
Representative image. Image Credit: Flickr

New Orleans quarterback Drew Brees became the NFL's all-time leader in pass attempts early in the second quarter of the Saints' season opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. The pass attempt to veteran tight end Josh Hill was Brees' first incompletion of the game but good enough for the record. It was the ninth pass attempt of the game for Brees, who passed Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre for No. 1 on the all-time list. It was number 10,170 of his career.

It is the latest No. 1 milestone for Brees, in his 20th season. Entering the game, the 41-year-old already held the all-time lead in passing yards (77,416), passing touchdowns (547), passing yards per game (281.5), completion percentage (67.6) and completions per game (25.0). This season, he could pass Peyton Manning for the all-time lead in one of the few categories the Saints QB doesn't hold game-winning drives. Brees is the active leader with 50; Manning had 54.

It's only fitting that the Saints were playing the Bucs, whose new quarterback, 43-year-old Tom Brady, is in the top five of most of the quarterback statistical career categories. Sunday's game is the first meeting between two starting quarterbacks age 40 or older. Entering the game, Brees had the most touchdown passes ever in Week 1 with 39, while Brady is second on the list with 37, according to NFL Research.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Japan delays H3 rocket flight; graveyard of Ice Age mammoths and more

Saudi Arabia to lift some international flight restrictions on Sept 15

World News Roundup: China calls Hong Kong people arrested at sea 'separatists';Afghan forces, Taliban continue to clash even as peace talks start and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Disney CEO quizzed over Xinjiang connection; The Rolling Stones sets new record and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Brazil registers 415 coronavirus deaths on Sunday

Brazil registered 415 deaths from the novel coronavirus over the last 24 hours and 14,768 additional cases, the health ministry said on Sunday. The nation has now registered 4,330,455 total confirmed coronavirus cases and 131,625 deaths.In ...

Jokic, second-half surge fuel Nuggets past Clippers

Nikola Jokic totaled 34 points, 14 rebounds and seven assists, and the Denver Nuggets overcame a 19-point second-half deficit in a 111-98 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers to force a Game 7 in their Western Conference semifinal series n...

NFL-Players protest across the league in empty stadiums

National Football League players staged pregame protests from coast-to-coast on Sunday, taking a knee during the playing of the U.S. national anthem in mostly empty stadiums, avoiding the embarrassment of having fans boo, which overshadowed...

U.S. Gulf Coast prepares for second hurricane in a month

Tropical Storm Sally strengthened off the west coast of Florida on Sunday and was poised to become a category 2 hurricane, bringing the threat of dangerous storm surges and high winds to the U.S. Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center NH...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020