Brees breaks Favre's NFL record for passes thrown

New Orleans quarterback Drew Brees became the NFL's all-time leader in pass attempts early in the second quarter of the Saints' season opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. The pass attempt to veteran tight end Josh Hill was Brees' first incompletion of the game but good enough for the record. It was the ninth pass attempt of the game for Brees, who passed Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre for No. 1 on the all-time list. It was number 10,170 of his career.

It is the latest No. 1 milestone for Brees, in his 20th season. Entering the game, the 41-year-old already held the all-time lead in passing yards (77,416), passing touchdowns (547), passing yards per game (281.5), completion percentage (67.6) and completions per game (25.0). This season, he could pass Peyton Manning for the all-time lead in one of the few categories the Saints QB doesn't hold game-winning drives. Brees is the active leader with 50; Manning had 54.

It's only fitting that the Saints were playing the Bucs, whose new quarterback, 43-year-old Tom Brady, is in the top five of most of the quarterback statistical career categories. Sunday's game is the first meeting between two starting quarterbacks age 40 or older. Entering the game, Brees had the most touchdown passes ever in Week 1 with 39, while Brady is second on the list with 37, according to NFL Research.