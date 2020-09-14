Left Menu
Barber scores twice to help Washington rally past Eagles

Washington capitalized as Haskins soon threw a 6-yard touchdown pass to tight end Logan Thomas with 40 seconds left to close within 17-7. Wentz's second interception came in the third quarter, this time to Jimmy Moreland, and Washington took over at the Philadelphia 20.

Reuters | Updated: 14-09-2020 04:58 IST | Created: 14-09-2020 04:58 IST
Peyton Barber rushed for two touchdowns and the Washington Football Team registered eight sacks in a 27-17 victory over the visiting Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday in the season opener for both teams. Washington scored 27 unanswered points and gave head coach Ron Rivera a victory in his debut. It was the largest deficit overcome against Philadelphia in the series history.

Quarterback Dwayne Haskins completed 17 of 31 passes for 178 yards and one touchdown as Washington won a home opener for the first time since 2014. The Eagles entered the game without injured running back Miles Sanders and right tackle Lane Johnson. Despite those absences, the team bolted to a 17-0 lead thanks to a pair of touchdown passes by quarterback Carson Wentz.

Wentz completed 24 of 42 passes for 270 yards, but he also threw a pair of costly interceptions. The Eagles' offense clicked early as Wentz drove the Eagles 62 yards in six plays on their opening drive, culminated by a 5-yard touchdown pass to tight end Zach Ertz.

Jake Elliott tacked on a 38-yard field goal and Wentz later tossed a 34-yard touchdown pass to tight end Dallas Goedert for a 17-0 advantage with 6:54 left in the second quarter. Fabian Moreau intercepted Wentz with 1:37 remaining in the second quarter. Washington capitalized as Haskins soon threw a 6-yard touchdown pass to tight end Logan Thomas with 40 seconds left to close within 17-7.

Wentz's second interception came in the third quarter, this time to Jimmy Moreland, and Washington took over at the Philadelphia 20. Barber eventually plunged in from the 1 to cut the deficit to 17-14 with 9:25 remaining in the third. Dustin Hopkins connected on a 38-yard field goal to forge a tie at 17-17 with 14:15 to go in the fourth quarter.

Following another solid defensive series, Washington moved 48 yards in 13 plays. Barber scored from 3 yards out with 6:13 left and they moved ahead 24-17. The Eagles went for it on fourth-and-3 but Ertz dropped Wentz's pass with 4:31 remaining. Washington took over at the Eagles' 42 and Hopkins converted a 40-yard field goal for a 27-17 advantage.

