Left Menu
Development News Edition

Chargers escape with win over Bengals, Burrow

An offensive pass interference penalty on a would-be go-ahead touchdown and the ensuing missed field goal attempt spoiled the debut of No. 1 draft pick Joe Burrow, and the Los Angeles Chargers beat the Cincinnati Bengals 16-13 Sunday at Paul Brown Stadium.

Reuters | Updated: 14-09-2020 05:21 IST | Created: 14-09-2020 05:21 IST
Chargers escape with win over Bengals, Burrow

An offensive pass interference penalty on a would-be go-ahead touchdown and the ensuing missed field goal attempt spoiled the debut of No. 1 draft pick Joe Burrow, and the Los Angeles Chargers beat the Cincinnati Bengals 16-13 Sunday at Paul Brown Stadium. Burrow, who went 23-of-36 passing for 193 yards with an interception in his pro debut, led a torrid final drive that covered 79 yards in less than three minutes. He capped the possession with a three-yard strike to wide receiver A.J. Green near the pylon, but Green was flagged for pushing off Chargers defensive back Casey Hayward.

Green, playing for the first time since 2018, caught five passes for a team-high 51 yards. Bengals kicker Randy Bullock, who made his previous 24 field goal attempts including two earlier on Sunday, then pulled up with an apparent hamstring injury as he badly missed a 31-yard attempt to force overtime.

The win marked a reversal of fortunes from a season ago for Los Angeles (1-0), which went 2-9 in games decided by one score. The Chargers escaped behind an outstanding defensive effort, which included a pair of critical turnovers in the second half.

Denzel Perryman dislodged the ball from Joe Mixon, ending the Cincinnati running back's streak of 622 consecutive touches without a fumble. Nick Vigil fell on the loose ball in Cincinnati territory, which led to Michael Badgley's third successful field goal of the afternoon and a Chargers' 16-13lead in the fourth quarter. Burrow scored on a 23-yard run in the first quarter, sprung free to pay dirt off of a Trey Hopkins block. It was the lone touchdown in a first half that saw the Chargers hold the Bengals to just 88 yards of offense.

Cincinnati (0-1) made its second score on a Bullock field goal in the third quarter, but the kick came as a result of missed touchdown opportunities. Twice, Burrow overthrew receivers who beat deep coverage. With two promising Bengal drives stalling and turning into field goals, Los Angeles capitalized. A 45-yard Joe Reed kickoff return set up a short field for Tyrod Taylor. The quarterback, who went 16-of-30 for 208 yards, led a drive that capped with rookie running back Joshua Kelley scoring on a five-yard run to tie it 13-13.

The Bengals again left points on the board in the fourth quarter when, driving into Chargers territory, Melvin Ingram intercepted a rushed shovel pass from Burrow. --Field Level Media

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Japan delays H3 rocket flight; graveyard of Ice Age mammoths and more

Saudi Arabia to lift some international flight restrictions on Sept 15

World News Roundup: China calls Hong Kong people arrested at sea 'separatists';Afghan forces, Taliban continue to clash even as peace talks start and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Disney CEO quizzed over Xinjiang connection; The Rolling Stones sets new record and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

FOREX-Pound haunted by Brexit, yen looks to Abe successor vote

The British pound flirted with a 1-12-month low against the dollar on Monday on fears about no-deal Brexit while investors waited for Japans ruling party to choose a successor to Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. The British pound changed hands at...

Brees, Saints spoil Brady's Bucs debut

Alvin Kamara scored two touchdowns as the host New Orleans Saints defeated Tampa Bay 34-23 on Sunday, spoiling Tom Bradys debut with the Buccaneers. Kamara, who agreed to a five-year, 75 million contract extension Thursday, caught a 12-yard...

Singapore grapples with coronavirus in migrant workers' dormitories

Singapore is battling new clusters of coronavirus infections in migrant dormitories that had won the all-clear from authorities, highlighting the difficulty of stamping out the disease, even in a closely monitored population.As the wealthy ...

ByteDance drops TikTok's U.S. sale, to partner with Oracle -sources

ByteDance abandoned the sale of TikTok in the United States on Sunday in pursuit of a partnership with Oracle Corp it hopes will spare it a U.S. ban while appeasing the Chinese government, people familiar with the matter said on Sunday. Byt...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020