Left Menu
Development News Edition

Newton stars in Pats' debut in win over Dolphins

Cam Newton looked like his former self by scoring twice and amassing a combined 230 yards passing and rushing to lead the New England Patriots to a 21-11 season-opening win over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday at Foxborough, Mass.

Reuters | Updated: 14-09-2020 05:23 IST | Created: 14-09-2020 05:23 IST
Newton stars in Pats' debut in win over Dolphins

Cam Newton looked like his former self by scoring twice and amassing a combined 230 yards passing and rushing to lead the New England Patriots to a 21-11 season-opening win over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday at Foxborough, Mass. In his Patriots' debut, Newton showed signs of what New England (1-0) hoped for when it signed him to replace the departed Tom Brady as its starting quarterback.

Newton's ability to keep the Dolphins (0-1) off balance with zone-read options allowed the Patriots to seize control following a scoreless first quarter. Newton, the 2015 NFL MVP for the Carolina Panthers, completed 15 of 19 passes for 155 yards and posted a 100.7 passer rating while rushing for 75 yards on 15 carries. His rushing touchdowns from 4 and 11 yards out helped New England build a 14-3 lead with 10:14 to go in the third quarter.

The Patriots' defense, despite losing several players before the season both to free agency and opt outs due to COVID-19 concerns, intercepted Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick three times, including one apiece in the first half by Stephon Gilmore and Adrian Phillips. J.C. Jackson's interception in the end zone with 1:28 remaining in the fourth ended Miami's hopes of a late comeback.

Fitzpatrick, who completed 20 of 30 passes for 191 yards with no touchdowns and a 44.6 passer rating, played the entire game as first-round draft pick Tua Tagovailoa watched from the sideline. Newton's effectiveness opened up the Patriots' running game, which amassed 217 yards. Sony Michel also ran for 37 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries. Newton nearly had a touchdown pass to add to his stat line late in the third, but receiver N'Keal Harry was stripped of the ball by Dolphins linebacker Jerome Baker near the goal line resulting in a touchback.

The Dolphins cashed in with an 11-play, 80-yard drive capped by Jordan Howard's 1-yard touchdown run. Fitzpatrick followed with a 2-point conversion run that cut New England's lead to 14-11 with 10:31 left in the fourth. Howard was held to 7 yards on eight carries in his Dolphins' debut, and Miami rushed for 87 yards, led by Myles Gaskin's 40 yards on nine carries. But Newton answered by leading a 10-play, 75-yard touchdown drive during which he converted a fourth-and-1 at the Dolphins' 6-yard line before Michel's score.

Dolphins receiver DeVante Parker exited the game in the third quarter with a hamstring injury and did not return. --Field Level Media

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Japan delays H3 rocket flight; graveyard of Ice Age mammoths and more

Saudi Arabia to lift some international flight restrictions on Sept 15

World News Roundup: China calls Hong Kong people arrested at sea 'separatists';Afghan forces, Taliban continue to clash even as peace talks start and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Disney CEO quizzed over Xinjiang connection; The Rolling Stones sets new record and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

FOREX-Pound haunted by Brexit, yen looks to Abe successor vote

The British pound flirted with a 1-12-month low against the dollar on Monday on fears about no-deal Brexit while investors waited for Japans ruling party to choose a successor to Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. The British pound changed hands at...

Brees, Saints spoil Brady's Bucs debut

Alvin Kamara scored two touchdowns as the host New Orleans Saints defeated Tampa Bay 34-23 on Sunday, spoiling Tom Bradys debut with the Buccaneers. Kamara, who agreed to a five-year, 75 million contract extension Thursday, caught a 12-yard...

Singapore grapples with coronavirus in migrant workers' dormitories

Singapore is battling new clusters of coronavirus infections in migrant dormitories that had won the all-clear from authorities, highlighting the difficulty of stamping out the disease, even in a closely monitored population.As the wealthy ...

ByteDance drops TikTok's U.S. sale, to partner with Oracle -sources

ByteDance abandoned the sale of TikTok in the United States on Sunday in pursuit of a partnership with Oracle Corp it hopes will spare it a U.S. ban while appeasing the Chinese government, people familiar with the matter said on Sunday. Byt...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020