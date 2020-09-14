Left Menu
Hamilton takes a knee in 'Arrest the Cops' T-shirt Six-times Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton took a knee before the start of the Tuscan Grand Prix on Sunday with a message on his T-shirt declaring "Arrest the cops who killed Breonna Taylor".

Reuters | Updated: 14-09-2020 05:26 IST | Created: 14-09-2020 05:26 IST
Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. MLB roundup: Astros rally past Dodgers in ninth

Six consecutive Houston Astros batters reached base to open the ninth inning, starting a five-run uprising that led to a 7-5 victory over the host Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday in the opener of a brief two-game series. Yuli Gurriel drove in three runs for the Astros, who arrived at Dodger Stadium on Saturday afternoon greeted by angry Dodgers fans holding signs and banging trash cans as a reaction to Houston's 2017 cheating scandal. The Astros won the 2017 World Series in seven games over the Dodgers. Bernal at a loss after brutal Tour de France failure

Defending champion Egan Bernal was at a loss to explain the brutal failure that ruled him out of contention on the Tour de France in the 15th stage on Sunday. The 23-year-old Colombian was suddenly dropped by the main group of favourites in the ascent to the Col du Grand Colombier, a 17.4-km effort at an average gradient of 7.1%, and he never managed to fight his way back, losing 7:20 on the line. Hamilton takes 90th win in red-flagged Tuscan GP

Lewis Hamilton celebrated the 90th win of his Formula One career, one short of Michael Schumacher's all-time record, after a crazy crash-strewn Tuscan Grand Prix on Sunday that was twice stopped and re-started. The six-times world champion's Finnish team mate Valtteri Bottas completed the Mercedes one-two at the Ferrari-owned Mugello circuit in central Italy. Kecmanovic claims first ATP title in Kitzbuehel

Serbia's Miomir Kecmanovic captured his maiden ATP title by beating German Yannick Hanfmann 6-4 6-4 in the Generali Open final in Kitzbuehel, Austria on Sunday. The 21-year-old, ranked 47th in the world, converted three out of four break points to win his first Tour trophy in his second final, having finished runner-up to Lorenzo Sonego in Antalya last year. Lee wins ANA Inspiration and first major in playoff

South Korea's Mirim Lee eagled her final hole of regulation to force a three-way playoff with American Nelly Korda and Canadian Brooke Henderson at the ANA Inspiration on Sunday, then birdied the first extra hole to walk off with a maiden LPGA major title. It was a wild finish on a scorching hot afternoon in Rancho Mirage which ended with Lee taking the winner's traditional cool plunge into Poppy's Pond that rings the 18th hole at Mission Hills Country Club. Tig downs Bouchard in Istanbul final for maiden WTA crown

Patricia Maria Tig rallied from a set down to beat Canada's Eugenie Bouchard 2-6 6-1 7-6(4) in the final of the TEB BNP Paribas Tennis Championship Istanbul on Sunday to claim her maiden WTA crown. Romanian Tig, ranked 88 in the world, dropped the first set tamely but raced through the next to level the contest at one set apiece as her opponent let the advantage slip with a number of errors amid a nervy display. No positive tests for NFL players, coaches: report

The news came days after The Washington Post published an op-ed penned by commissioner Roger Goodell and Dr. Allen Sills, the league's chief medical officer, that discussed starting the season amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Six-times Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton took a knee before the start of the Tuscan Grand Prix on Sunday with a message on his T-shirt declaring "Arrest the cops who killed Breonna Taylor". The words "say her name" and a photograph of Taylor were on the back of Briton Hamilton's black shirt as he knelt with other drivers before the anthem as part of the sport's now-regular anti-racism stance. U.S. Open offers glimpse of tennis' future in pandemic era

The U.S. Open finishes on Sunday having largely pulled off what was once seen as impossible: hosting an international sports mega-event amid the COVID-19 outbreak. With 6,500 coronavirus tests and more than 25,000 temperature checks administered, the tournament offered a glimpse into how tennis could adapt in the global, deadly pandemic era. NFL: Players protest across the league in empty stadiums

National Football League players staged pregame protests from coast-to-coast on Sunday, taking a knee during the playing of the U.S. national anthem in mostly empty stadiums, avoiding the embarrassment of having fans boo, which overshadowed the season opener. The Jacksonville Jaguars were the only team hosting a Week One game allowing fans on Sunday, so there were no repeats of Thursday's scenes at Kansas City's Arrowhead Stadium when members of the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs and the Houston Texans were booed during a moment of silence for social justice.

