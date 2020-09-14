Trubisky leads fourth-quarter comeback as Bears nip Lions

Mitchell Trubisky threw three fourth-quarter touchdown passes, including the go-ahead score to Anthony Miller with 1:54 remaining, as the Chicago Bears erased a 17-point deficit to stun the host Detroit Lions 27-23 on Sunday. Trubisky finished with 242 passing yards. Miller had 76 yards on four catches in the season opener for both teams.

Matthew Stafford threw for 297 yards and a score but also had a crucial fourth-quarter interception for Detroit. Adrian Peterson, making his Lions debut, rushed for 93 yards on 14 carries and caught three passes for 21 yards. The Lions were missing top receiver Kenny Golladay, who was sidelined by a hamstring injury. Linebacker Jamie Collins was ejected during the second quarter for making contact with an official.

Stafford guided his team on a 72-yard drive after the second-half kickoff, culminating with his 4-yard scoring pass to T.J. Hockenson. Matt Prater's 44-yard field goal with 3:19 left in the third put the Lions up 23-6.

With 13:39 remaining, Chicago cut the Lions' lead to 10 on a 2-yard scoring pass from Trubisky to tight end Jimmy Graham. Trubisky hit Javon Wims with a 1-yard scoring pass with 2:58 remaining to pull the Bears within three, 23-20.

A Kyle Fuller interception at the Detroit 42 gave the Bears the ball back with 2:35 remaining and a chance to take the lead. Miller then beat one-on-one coverage to haul in the go-ahead 27-yard pass from Trubisky. Lions rookie running back D'Andre Swift dropped a potential winning touchdown pass in the red zone with 11 seconds left. The Bears then broke up Stafford's final pass.

Detroit led 13-6 at halftime. Peterson gained 19 yards in his first carry with his new team. That helped to set up a 27-yard field goal from Prater.

Cairo Santos' 35-yard field goal later in the quarter tied the score at 3. The Lions drove 12 plays and 87 yards midway through the second quarter but had to settle for Prater's 32-yard field goal. Chicago knotted the score again with Santos' 28-yard field goal.

Detroit took a 13-6 lead with 19 seconds left in the half. A pair of completions to Hockenson for 40 yards set up Swift's 1-yard scoring run, his first NFL touchdown. --Field Level Media