Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trubisky leads fourth-quarter comeback as Bears nip Lions

Mitchell Trubisky threw three fourth-quarter touchdown passes, including the go-ahead score to Anthony Miller with 1:54 remaining, as the Chicago Bears erased a 17-point deficit to stun the host Detroit Lions 27-23 on Sunday.

Reuters | Updated: 14-09-2020 05:39 IST | Created: 14-09-2020 05:39 IST
Trubisky leads fourth-quarter comeback as Bears nip Lions

Mitchell Trubisky threw three fourth-quarter touchdown passes, including the go-ahead score to Anthony Miller with 1:54 remaining, as the Chicago Bears erased a 17-point deficit to stun the host Detroit Lions 27-23 on Sunday. Trubisky finished with 242 passing yards. Miller had 76 yards on four catches in the season opener for both teams.

Matthew Stafford threw for 297 yards and a score but also had a crucial fourth-quarter interception for Detroit. Adrian Peterson, making his Lions debut, rushed for 93 yards on 14 carries and caught three passes for 21 yards. The Lions were missing top receiver Kenny Golladay, who was sidelined by a hamstring injury. Linebacker Jamie Collins was ejected during the second quarter for making contact with an official.

Stafford guided his team on a 72-yard drive after the second-half kickoff, culminating with his 4-yard scoring pass to T.J. Hockenson. Matt Prater's 44-yard field goal with 3:19 left in the third put the Lions up 23-6.

With 13:39 remaining, Chicago cut the Lions' lead to 10 on a 2-yard scoring pass from Trubisky to tight end Jimmy Graham. Trubisky hit Javon Wims with a 1-yard scoring pass with 2:58 remaining to pull the Bears within three, 23-20.

A Kyle Fuller interception at the Detroit 42 gave the Bears the ball back with 2:35 remaining and a chance to take the lead. Miller then beat one-on-one coverage to haul in the go-ahead 27-yard pass from Trubisky. Lions rookie running back D'Andre Swift dropped a potential winning touchdown pass in the red zone with 11 seconds left. The Bears then broke up Stafford's final pass.

Detroit led 13-6 at halftime. Peterson gained 19 yards in his first carry with his new team. That helped to set up a 27-yard field goal from Prater.

Cairo Santos' 35-yard field goal later in the quarter tied the score at 3. The Lions drove 12 plays and 87 yards midway through the second quarter but had to settle for Prater's 32-yard field goal. Chicago knotted the score again with Santos' 28-yard field goal.

Detroit took a 13-6 lead with 19 seconds left in the half. A pair of completions to Hockenson for 40 yards set up Swift's 1-yard scoring run, his first NFL touchdown. --Field Level Media

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Japan delays H3 rocket flight; graveyard of Ice Age mammoths and more

Saudi Arabia to lift some international flight restrictions on Sept 15

World News Roundup: China calls Hong Kong people arrested at sea 'separatists';Afghan forces, Taliban continue to clash even as peace talks start and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Disney CEO quizzed over Xinjiang connection; The Rolling Stones sets new record and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

FOREX-Pound haunted by Brexit, yen looks to Abe successor vote

The British pound flirted with a 1-12-month low against the dollar on Monday on fears about no-deal Brexit while investors waited for Japans ruling party to choose a successor to Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. The British pound changed hands at...

Brees, Saints spoil Brady's Bucs debut

Alvin Kamara scored two touchdowns as the host New Orleans Saints defeated Tampa Bay 34-23 on Sunday, spoiling Tom Bradys debut with the Buccaneers. Kamara, who agreed to a five-year, 75 million contract extension Thursday, caught a 12-yard...

Singapore grapples with coronavirus in migrant workers' dormitories

Singapore is battling new clusters of coronavirus infections in migrant dormitories that had won the all-clear from authorities, highlighting the difficulty of stamping out the disease, even in a closely monitored population.As the wealthy ...

ByteDance drops TikTok's U.S. sale, to partner with Oracle -sources

ByteDance abandoned the sale of TikTok in the United States on Sunday in pursuit of a partnership with Oracle Corp it hopes will spare it a U.S. ban while appeasing the Chinese government, people familiar with the matter said on Sunday. Byt...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020