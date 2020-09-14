Left Menu
FACTBOX-Tennis-U.S. Open champion Dominic Thiem

Reuters | Updated: 14-09-2020 06:05 IST
Factbox on Austria's Dominic Thiem, who beat German Alexander Zverev 2-6 4-6 6-4 6-3 7-6(6) to win the U.S. Open title on Sunday. Born: Sept. 3, 1993 in Wiener Neustadt, Austria (age 27)

Grand Slam titles: 1 (U.S. Open 2020) EARLY LIFE

* Born to Wolfgang and Karin Thiem, both of whom are tennis coaches, and began playing at the age of six. * Made his ATP Tour debut in 2011 at Kitzbuehel as a wildcard, losing to Daniel Gimeno-Traver in the first round.

* Won his first main draw match later that year, against compatriot Thomas Muster at Vienna. CAREER TO DATE

* Finished in the Top 125 for the first time in his career in 2013 after reaching the quarter-finals at Kitzbuhel and Vienna. * Made his Grand Slam debut at the Australian Open in 2014, defeating Joao Sousa before losing to Kevin Anderson in the second round.

* Reached his first ATP Tour final later that year at Kitzbuehel - losing to David Goffin - and ended the year inside the top 50. * Won his first ATP Tour title in Nice the following year and followed it up with titles in Umag and Gstaad, finishing as the youngest player in the top 20.

* Broke into the top 10 in 2016 after winning titles at Buenos Aires, Acapulco, Nice and Stuttgart, and qualified for the ATP Finals for the first time in his career. * Advanced to his first Grand Slam final at Roland Garros in 2018, losing to Rafa Nadal.

* Won his maiden Masters 1000 crown the following year at Indian Wells, defeating Roger Federer in the final. Ended the season with five titles, joint-most with Novak Djokovic. * Defeated by Nadal in the 2019 French Open final and by Djokovic in the Australian Open title clash in 2020.

* Won his maiden Grand Slam title at the U.S. Open with victory over Zverev in the final. (Compiled by Arvind Sriram in Bengaluru, editing by Pritha Sarkar & Shri Navaratnam)

