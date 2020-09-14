Padres gain doubleheader sweep over Giants

Left Menu
Right-hander Mike Clevinger allowed two hits over seven shutout innings, and Greg Garcia and Wil Myers had a pair of two-run singles as the Padres won the opener 6-0. The sweep extended the Padres' winning streak to seven games and raised their record to 31-17.

Jurickson Profar drove in the tie-breaking run by slashing a fake-bunt single off the glove of Giants third baseman Evan Longoria, and Manny Machado singled home a second run in the fifth inning Sunday afternoon as the Padres defeated visiting San Francisco 3-1 in the second game to complete a doubleheader sweep. Right-hander Mike Clevinger allowed two hits over seven shutout innings, and Greg Garcia and Wil Myers had a pair of two-run singles as the Padres won the opener 6-0.

The sweep extended the Padres' winning streak to seven games and raised their record to 31-17. San Diego is 19-5 over the past 24 games heading into a three-game series with the National League West-leading Dodgers starting Monday at Petco Park. The Giants had won five straight and were 15-5 over their previous 20 games before losing three straight to the Padres in a series that was interrupted for two days by a false positive on a COVID-19 test. The teams did not play Friday or Saturday and will make up the one unplayed game during the final weekend of the season in San Francisco.

Sunday's second game was tied 1-1 when Jake Cronenworth and Jason Castro drew back-to-back walks to open the bottom of the fifth against Giants reliever Sam Selman. Profar then squared to bunt, but took a full swing and singled off the glove of the drawn-in Longoria. Machado drove in Profar with a two-out single a batter after Castro was thrown out at the plate by Longoria. Tim Hill (2-0) got the win. Selman (1-1) took the loss.

Starting right-handers Garrett Richards of the Padres and Logan Webb of the Giants departed with the score tied 1-1. Richards allowed one run on two hits and two walks with three strikeouts in 4 1/3 innings. Webb allowed a run on four hits and a walk with five strikeouts in four innings. The Giants took a 1-0 lead in the second on a one-out single by Brandon Crawford, a hit batter and a two-out RBI double by Mike Yastrzemski. The Padres tied it in the bottom of the inning on Wil Myers 12th homer of the season - a one-out drive just beyond the fence in center.

The Giants scored one run on five hits over 14 innings in the two seven-inning games. Clevinger (3-2 and 2-1 with the Padres) issued one walk while striking out seven in the opener.

--Field Level Media

