Jofra Archer and Chris Woakes scalped three wickets each as England defeated Australia by 24 runs on Sunday (local time) in the second ODI of the three-match series here at the Emirates Old Trafford Stadium.

ANI | Manchester | Updated: 14-09-2020 08:33 IST | Created: 14-09-2020 08:33 IST
Woakes, Archer stage remarkable comeback as England defeat Australia in second ODI
England defeat Australia in second ODI (Photo/ ICC Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Jofra Archer and Chris Woakes scalped three wickets each as England defeated Australia by 24 runs on Sunday (local time) in the second ODI of the three-match series here at the Emirates Old Trafford Stadium. With this win, England levelled the three-match series at 1-1. Both the sides will now lock horns in the third and final ODI on Wednesday, September 16 in Manchester.

Chasing 232, Australia got off to a bad start as the side lost its opener David Warner (6) in the fourth over of the innings as Jofra Archer had him caught at the hands of wicket-keeper Jos Buttler. Marcus Stoinis and Aaron Finch put on a brief stand of 28 runs, but their partnership was broken by Archer as he had Stoinis (9) dismissed in the eighth over, reducing Australia to 37/2. Marnus Labuschagne then joined Finch in the middle and both batsmen retrieved the innings for Australia. The duo put on 107 runs for the third wicket, but England staged a remarkable comeback as the side dismissed Labuschagne (48), Mitchell Marsh (1), Aaron Finch (73), and Glenn Maxwell (1) in quick succession, reducing Australia to 147/6.

Alex Carey did try to revive Australia's hopes of winning the match as he played a knock of 36 runs, but England managed to maintain tight line and length and as a result, the side bundled out the visitors for 207 in the 49th over, winning the match by 24 runs. Earlier, a spirited bowling performance from Australia helped them restrict hosts England to 231/9 in the allotted fifty overs.

Opting to bat first, England got off to a bad start as the side lost its openers Jonny Bairstow (0) and Jason Roy (21) by the seventh over of the innings, reducing the hosts to 29/2. Bairstow was dismissed by Mitchell Starc while Roy was sent back to the pavilion via a run-out. Joe Root and Eoin Morgan then retrieved the innings for England as the duo put on 61 runs for the third wicket, but their partnership was finally broken in the 23rd over as Root (39) was sent back to the pavilion by Adam Zampa.

Australia then further strengthened their grip in the match as they dismissed Jos Buttler (3) and Eoin Morgan (42) in quick succession, reducing England to 117/5 in the 29th over. Buttler was dismissed by Pat Cummins while Zampa got the crucial breakthrough of Morgan. Zampa continued to pile on the misery on English batsmen and he got yet another scalp to his name as he cleans bowled Sam Billings (8) in the 37th over, reducing the hosts to 140/6. In the final overs, Tom Curran and Adil Rashid added some precious runs for the hosts to take the total past the 230-run mark. Both batsmen put up a stand of 76 runs. Curran (37) was dismissed in the final over, but Rashid remained unbeaten on 35.

Brief Scores: England 231/9 (Eoin Morgan 42, Joe Root 39, Adam Zampa 3-36) defeat Australia 207/10 (Aaron Finch 73, Marnus Labuschagne 48, Chris Woakes 3-32) by 24 runs. (ANI)

