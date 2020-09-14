'You have to learn how to lose': Gonzalez on Neymar

Left Menu
Marseille defender Alvaro Gonzalez on Monday defended himself after Paris Saint-Germain striker Neymar Jr accused him of making racist remarks during a Ligue 1 match.

Marseille defender Alvaro Gonzalez on Monday defended himself after Paris Saint-Germain striker Neymar Jr accused him of making racist remarks during a Ligue 1 match. PSG lost 0-1 against Marseille on Sunday but the game became a subject of controversies as five players were sent off due to their involvement in a brawl, Goal.com reported.

Neymar had slapped Gonzalez in the back of his head and later accused the Marseille defender of making racist slurs towards him. After the match, Neymar had accused Gonzalez of making racist slurs and added that he regretted not slapping him in the face. Reacting to this, Gonzalez tweeted: "There is no place for racism. A clean career and with many team-mates and friends on a day to day basis. Sometimes you have to learn how to lose and accept it on the field. Incredible three points today."

After the match, Marseille manager Andre Villas-Boas also defended his player Gonzalez as he accused Angel Di Maria of spitting at one of his players. "Alvaro is an experienced player. There is no room for racism in football, but I don't think that's it. Neymar was a little annoyed by this situation at the end of the match. I hope that will not distract from this victory. We also have Di Maria who spat on one of our players. It was a Clasico and we must remember this historic victory for OM," Goal.com quoted Boas as saying.

Thomas Tuchel's PSG will next lock horns with Metz on Wednesday and the side would be without the services of Neymar, Layvin Kurzawa, and Leandro Paredes following their red cards on Sunday. (ANI)

