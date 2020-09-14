On this day in 2007: India defeated Pak through bowl-out in T20 WC

It was on September 14, 2007, when India defeated Pakistan through a bowl-out in a group stage match of the inaugural T20 World Cup. The inaugural T20 World Cup was played in South Africa and this group stage match between arch-rivals India and Pakistan was played at Kingsmead, Durban.

The match between both the sides ended as a tie, and as a result, the game went into a bowl out, and India defeated Pakistan 3-0. For India, Harbhajan Singh, Virender Sehwag, and Robin Uthappa were able to hit the stumps while Shahid Afridi, Umar Gul, Yasir Arafat all missed hitting the stumps.

In the normal match, MS Dhoni-led India batted first and was able to post a total of 141/9 in the allotted twenty overs. Robin Uthappa and MS Dhoni starred with the bat after playing knocks of 50 and 33 respectively. For Pakistan, Mohammad Asif scalped four wickets.

Pakistan's chase never got off to a good start and the side found itself at 87/5. Misbah-ul-Haq played a knock of 53 runs, but in the final over, he was run-out and as a result, the match ended in a tie. For India, Irfan Pathan scalped two wickets. This was the first time that MS Dhoni was leading India and he eventually took the side to the T20 World Cup win in 2007.

India once again locked horns with Pakistan in the finals, and the Men in Blue emerged victorious by five runs in the finals which was played at the Wanderers, Johannesburg. In the 2007 edition of the T20 World Cup, Yuvraj Singh hit six 6s in an over off Stuart Broad during India's Super-six match against England.